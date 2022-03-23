Trending
March 23, 2022 / 5:39 PM

MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months

By Danielle Haynes
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
MacKenzie Scott announced her recent slate of donations in a post to Medium. File Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced Wednesday that she donated $3.86 billion to 465 non-profit groups over the past nine months.

She said she and her husband, Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett, donated the funds to organizations focusing on a variety of issues, including "some new areas" for the couple.

"As always, our aim has been to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds. The cause of equity has no sides," Scott said in a Medium post announcing the charitable efforts.

Her post, which listed each of the 465 organizations to which she donated over the past several months, said 60% of the groups were led by women and 75% by people with lived experiences in the regions they support and issues they address.

Among the donations was the largest she's given to date -- $436 million to Habitat for Humanity. Another $133.5 million went to Communities in School, an educational non-profit.

Other notable recipients include various Boys & Girls Club of America locations, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project, Malala Fund, National 4-H Council, National Indigenous Women's Resource Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Wounded Warrior Project and various Ukraine relief efforts.

"It's easy to think of different groups struggling within the same systems as not only separate, but also opposing. Yet when we help one group, we often help them all," Scott said in her post.

"Communities with a habit of removing obstacles for different subsets of people tend to get better for everyone."

Scott became one of the world's wealthiest women after her divorce from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos with a net worth of more than $55 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

