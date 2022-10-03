Trending
Oct. 3, 2022 / 5:08 PM

U.S. postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme

By Sheri Walsh
Three U.S. postal workers, in New York and New Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards in the mail in a $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0abe2571d5f7080d5b2c095a16a964ec/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Three U.S. postal workers, in New York and New Jersey, have been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards from the mail in a conspiracy to buy luxury items to sell online, according to the Department of Justice.

The department announced the arrests of three postal workers, and a fourth person, in connection with a 4-year, $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme, according to a federal indictment unsealed in New York.

"As alleged, the defendants engaged in a years-long scheme to manipulate credit card companies and major retailers across New York and New Jersey by stealing credit cards and using those cards to purchase, and subsequently sell, luxury goods," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement Thursday.

"The defendants took advantage of the public trust we place in U.S. Postal Service employees for their own financial gain."

U.S. postal workers Nathanael Foucault, Johnathan Persaud, Fabiola Mompoint and civilian Devon Richards, in addition to five other people who have not been arrested, face charges that include Conspiracy to Commit Access Device Fraud, Access Device Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft charges. Each face lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

"These nine defendants, three of which are postal employees, sought to enrich themselves by stealing mail directly from hundreds of postal customers," U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Daniel Brubaker said in a statement.

"They further compounded their crimes by committing identity theft against those customers to facilitate their elaborate scheme to defraud several national financial institutions."

According to the department, those "involved in the conspiracy" stole credit cards from the mail and activated the cards using stolen personally identifiable information. Other members of the conspiracy used the stolen cards to purchase luxury goods from high-end retailers, such as Chanel, Fendi, Hermes and Dior, and sold them on LuxurySnob.com.

The website calls itself an "online consignment and personal shopping company" specializing in "pre-owned luxury items," but actually sells many items purchased using stolen credit cards, according to the DOJ.

"The conduct alleged is disgraceful," USPS-OIG Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Modafferi said. "Our office will continue to vigorously investigate postal service employees and their co-conspirators who violate the public's trust."

