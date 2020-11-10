Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania postal worker recanted allegations of ballot tampering that were cited by Republicans in a call for a federal investigation, a House committee said Tuesday.

The House committee on oversight and reform tweeted that U.S. Postal service employee Richard Hopkins signed an affidavit recanting his claims of ballot tampering and fraud after an investigation by the USPS inspector general was launched last week.

Advertisement

"USPS IG investigators informed committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit," the committee wrote.

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump retweeted a video of Hopkins denying that he had recanted his statement, describing him as "a brave patriot."

Hopkins had originally signed an affidavit swearing he overheard a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructing postal workers to backdate ballots in Pennsylvania mailed after Nov. 3.

The Erie postmaster, Rob Weisenbach, denied the allegations as 100% false and said the claims were made "by an employee that was recently disciplined multiple times."

"The Erie Post Office did not backdate any ballots," Wesenbach said.

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr instructed federal prosecutors to investigate "substantial allegations of vote tabulation irregularities" before election results are certified.

His decision followed a call from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for the Justice Department and USPS to investigate Hopkins' claims.

Trump has not conceded the presidential race to Joe Biden and has issued a number of legal challenges to election results in multiple states including Pennsylvania.

RELATED Federal judge orders USPS to conduct twice daily sweeps for deliverable ballots

On Monday, attorneys general from 10 states filed an amicus brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to extend the state's deadline for receiving mail-in ballots.

Trump's campaign also filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania alleging the state's use of mail-in ballots created a "two-tier" voting system for the general election.