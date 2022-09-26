Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 26, 2022 / 10:21 AM

Biden to host Atlanta Braves at White House to celebrate World Series victory

By A.L. Lee
1/4
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series in November 2021. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0cb8d7b83001d12ee7f91a48c7dcaaaa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series in November 2021. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House Monday to commemorate the team's 2021 World Series championship.

The president plans to gather with the players and coaches at 11:45 a.m. in the East Room.

Advertisement

The annual White House tradition this year took advantage of the Braves being in town for a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

The event will also be streamed live on YouTube.

"It'll be a great experience. We're world champions, and we get to go to the White House," Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's kind of something special to get to tour and experience that. I think it'll be something I'll remember the rest of my life."

So far, team visits to the Biden White House have lacked any of the political controversies that vexed the occasions during the tenure of President Donald Trump, who once called on his supporters to "boycott baseball" when the MLB moved last year's All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest of Republican efforts to rewrite Georgia's election law.

Advertisement

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Braves are locked in a fierce battle with the Mets for first place in the NL East, setting up a critical three-game series between the division rivals later this week in Atlanta.

Read More

LeBron, Steph say NBA Finals champs won't visit White House Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry talks Donald Trump tweet, supporting veterans World champion Red Sox accept invitation to White House Fewer than 10 Philadelphia Eagles players were set to visit White House President Trump disinvites Philadelphia Eagles to White House

Latest Headlines

Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Bodies of man, woman found on MBTA train tracks in Boston suburb Quincy
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- The bodies of a man and woman were found on the MBTA's red line tracks in the Boston suburb of Quincy on Monday morning.
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
U.S. sets record for export of refined petroleum products
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- World energy supplies are at a premium due to Western-backed sanctions on Russia, but exports from the United States are helping offset some of the pain.
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Hurricane Ian was expected to strengthen Monday as it barreled toward western Cuba, which is expected to face risks of serious wind and storm impacts, the National Hurricane Center said.
Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Kamala Harris talks China aggression in Taiwan Strait with Japan's prime minister
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Monday to discuss China's recent aggression in the Taiwan Strait and to condemn North Korea's recent ballistic missile launch.
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 U.S. veterans captured by Russia in Ukraine return home
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukraine have returned home, according to a statement from one of their families.
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California arrested a 37-year-old man Sunday on suspicion of planning to commit a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting.
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
More than 780K people without power in Puerto Rico a week after Fiona
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- More than 780,000 people were without power in Puerto Rico on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Fiona battered the island, reminiscent of the aftermath of Maria in 2017.
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast.
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Zelensky urges Russians to resist conscription; U.S. warns of consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons
Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russians to resist conscription into the military as the United States on Sunday warned Russia of "catastrophic" consequences if it uses nuclear weapons.
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
AccuWeather meteorologists are warning Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean could potentially strike the west coast of Florida -- an often missed target.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
East Coast on alert for Tropical Storm Ian's impacts
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Latest hurricane danger could plot an 'unusual track' toward Florida
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
Hurricane Ian strengthening as it bears down on western Cuba
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
California police arrest man plotting to conduct 'Las Vegas-style' mass shooting
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Putin cracks down on military dissent, eases citizenship applications for foreign fighters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement