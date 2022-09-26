Biden to host Atlanta Braves at White House to celebrate World Series victory

1/4

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker holds the Commissioner's Trophy after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series in November 2021. Photo by Johnny Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will welcome the Atlanta Braves to the White House Monday to commemorate the team's 2021 World Series championship. The president plans to gather with the players and coaches at 11:45 a.m. in the East Room. Advertisement

The annual White House tradition this year took advantage of the Braves being in town for a three-game series with the Washington Nationals.

The event will also be streamed live on YouTube.

"It'll be a great experience. We're world champions, and we get to go to the White House," Braves manager Brian Snitker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "That's kind of something special to get to tour and experience that. I think it'll be something I'll remember the rest of my life."

So far, team visits to the Biden White House have lacked any of the political controversies that vexed the occasions during the tenure of President Donald Trump, who once called on his supporters to "boycott baseball" when the MLB moved last year's All-Star game out of Atlanta in protest of Republican efforts to rewrite Georgia's election law.

Advertisement

With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Braves are locked in a fierce battle with the Mets for first place in the NL East, setting up a critical three-game series between the division rivals later this week in Atlanta.