Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 7, 2022 / 3:56 PM

Major League Baseball players union joins AFL-CIO

By Doug Cunningham
The AFL-CIO's Liz Shuler announced at a news conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that the Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the12.5-million-member AFL-CIO labor federation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7b7de4f8f84b35268a536039d5ca4da/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The AFL-CIO's Liz Shuler announced at a news conference Wednesday in Washington, D.C., that the Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the12.5-million-member AFL-CIO labor federation. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is formally affiliating with the 12.5-million-member AFL-CIO. The announcement came Wednesday at the National Press Club in Washington.

"The MLBPA has a proud, 56-year history of success rooted in unity and a highly engaged membership," MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing that history and experience to bear as a more formal part of the movement."

Advertisement

The goal, according to the players' association, is to support the efforts and strengthening the voice of the national labor movement.

"The MLBPA and every single one of its 1,200 players have a home in our movement because this union understands and lives the meaning of the word solidarity by leveraging the power of sports and helping others," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in a statement.

RELATED MLB owners ratify new labor deal to end lockout, preserve 162-game season

"Together, with our 12.5 million members, we will bring our strength to their fights, including working to organize 5,400 minor league players."

The AFL-CIO helped the MLBPA withstand a 99-day lockout this year by Major League Baseball. A $1 million fund administered by the players' union and the AFL-CIO aided players impacted by that labor dispute.

Advertisement

The two sides reached a new collective bargaining agreement March 10 to end the lockout.

RELATED MLB cancels second week of 2022 season amid labor dispute

A players' association statement said the it will have an active role in the AFL-CIO's Sports Council, a group of athletes working "to align interests in areas of common concern with service, hospitality and other workers who support the professional sports industries."

Members of the AFL-CIO's Sports Council include the NFL Players Association, the National Women's Soccer League Players Association, the United Soccer League Players Association-CWA, the U.S. Women's National Team Players Association and the newly organized United Football Players Association.

The latter is affiliated with the United Steelworkers.

Latest Headlines

Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Delaware court denies Elon Musk's attempt to delay Twitter trial
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Delaware chancery court denied Elon Musk's request to delay the trial over his attempt to abandon a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama said Wednesday the White House portraits of her and former President Barack Obama reflect a "fuller story" of America.
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Report: Dallas Cowboys has NFL's top valuation brand
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- As the 2022-23 NFL regular season kicks off this week, the Dallas Cowboys have already triumphed in one category by being named the winners of the inaugural NFL Brand Valuation Championship, announced by Brand Finance.
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Religious employers need not cover HIV prevention drugs in health plans, U.S. judge rules
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Fort Worth, Texas, agreed Wednesday with a group of Christian conservatives that Affordable Care Act requirements to cover HIV prevention drugs violate their religious freedom.
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Wildfire southeast of LA burns more than 5,000 acres; at least 2 dead
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Authorities say at least two people have died due to a wildfire in Southern California that's already blackened more than 5,000 acres.
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
British pound falls to lowest level against dollar since 1985
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- On Wednesday the British pound fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 1985.
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former U.N. ambassador launches bid for Kentucky governor
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Kelly Craft, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Donald Trump, announced Wednesday that she will be running for Kentucky governor.
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president again, urges GOP to 'grow a backbone'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president again, urges GOP to 'grow a backbone'
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former first lady and Secretary of State and onetime Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton says her chance to become president has passed.
Earl strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Earl strengthens into hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Earl strengthened into a hurricane late on Tuesday and forecasters expect it will become a major hurricane in the coming days as it heads near Bermuda.
Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple expected to roll out iPhone 14 at launch event Wednesday
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Wednesday is one of the biggest days on the calendar for tekkies and smartphone buffs as Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone during a launch event.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
White House: COVID-19 shots likely to become annual occurrence
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
Former U.S. Defense secretaries issue political polarization warning
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
New Mexico judge unseats county commissioner over Jan. 6 involvement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
FTC orders Credit Karma to pay consumers $3M in settlement
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Michelle Obama: White House portraits tell 'fuller story' of America
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement