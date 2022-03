1/5

MLB team owners and players plan to start the 2022 regular season on April 7 after they agreed to a new labor contract. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- MLB players and team owners agreed to terms on a new labor agreement Thursday, a league source told UPI. The agreement, when made official, ends a three-month lockout and clears the path for a 162-game 2022 season. Both sides of the negotiation still need to ratify the deal before it becomes official. The league now plans to start 2022 regular-season campaigns on April 7, one week later that it was initially scheduled. Advertisement

The lockout, enforced by owners and commissioner Rob Manfred in December, lasted for 99 days and results in canceled spring training games and put the regular season in limbo.

MLB players on 40-man rosters, who were not allowed to use team facilities and resources amid the work stoppage, could report as early as Friday to their respective spring training sites in Florida and Arizona.

Free agency and other transactions also will be allowed to begin once the agreement is ratified. Players and team owners negotiated for months over several issues, including minimum salary structure, arbitration, revenue sharing and other issues.