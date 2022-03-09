Trending
March 9, 2022 / 8:42 PM

MLB cancels second week of 2022 season amid labor dispute

By Connor Grott
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, shown July 17, 2018, removed another two series from the 2022 MLB schedule due to the sides' failed labor talks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has canceled the second week of the 2022 regular season after continued discussions between the league and its players' union failed to produce a new collective bargaining agreement.

"In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Wednesday. "The clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA.

"On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

"Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans.

RELATED MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit

"I am saddened by this situation's continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans. We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered."

Though significant progress was made over the past few days between MLB and the Players Association, the sides couldn't reach an agreement after the league's insistence that an international draft be included in the collective bargaining agreement.

Players balked at the proposal, bringing negotiations to a halt after the sides were close on key issues such as the luxury tax ceiling and minimum salary.

RELATED MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games

Had the parties agreed to a deal Wednesday, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history would have ended. The owner-imposed lockout began Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

Earlier this month, MLB delayed its March 31 Opening Day after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's self-imposed deadline.

RELATED MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline

Latest Headlines

MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit
MLB // 5 days ago
MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit
March 4 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is creating a $1 million fund to aid workers impacted by canceled games as a result of the ongoing lockout.
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
March 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of MLB players took to Twitter to react to team owners' decision to cancel regular-season games after a breakdown in labor negotiations, with some calling for firing commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
March 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has delayed its Opening Day on March 31 after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. EST deadline.
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- MLB team owners and players continue Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations and pushed back their original deadline to launch a 162-game season without cancellations to 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a MLB spokesman told UPI.
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MLB // 1 week ago
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will step down from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins due to a "different" vision for the future of the franchise, he announced Monday.
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- With MLB's lockout still in force, baseball fans cannot catch their favorite players in games, but they might spot them working out on local fields, in area gyms as they seek to remain fit.
MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has threatened to cancel regular-season games if the league and its players' union fail to reach a new labor agreement by the end of Monday.
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that spring training games won't start until at least March 5 due to the ongoing labor dispute between MLB and the players' union.
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its union lasted just 15 minutes and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
