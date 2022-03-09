MLB cancels second week of 2022 season amid labor dispute

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, shown July 17, 2018, removed another two series from the 2022 MLB schedule due to the sides' failed labor talks. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has canceled the second week of the 2022 regular season after continued discussions between the league and its players' union failed to produce a new collective bargaining agreement. "In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Wednesday. "The clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA.

"On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

"Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans.

"I am saddened by this situation's continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans. We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered."

Though significant progress was made over the past few days between MLB and the Players Association, the sides couldn't reach an agreement after the league's insistence that an international draft be included in the collective bargaining agreement.

Players balked at the proposal, bringing negotiations to a halt after the sides were close on key issues such as the luxury tax ceiling and minimum salary.

Had the parties agreed to a deal Wednesday, the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history would have ended. The owner-imposed lockout began Dec. 2 after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

Earlier this month, MLB delayed its March 31 Opening Day after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's self-imposed deadline.