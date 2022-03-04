Trending
MLB
March 4, 2022 / 8:57 PM

MLBPA starts $1M fund for workers impacted by lockout; MLB follows suit

By Connor Grott

March 4 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association is creating a $1 million fund to aid workers impacted by canceled games as a result of the ongoing lockout.

In addition, ESPN reported that MLB also will be setting up a fund for impacted workers. Details of MLB's fund have yet to be announced.

The MLBPA said in a statement Friday that the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. The money will be distributed to stadium workers and others who are facing financial hardships caused by baseball's current labor dispute, which was in its 93rd day.

"Many aren't seen or heard, but they are vital to the entertainment experience of our games," union executive board members Max Scherzer and Andrew Miller said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they will also be among those affected by the owner-imposed lockout and the cancellation of games. Through this fund, we want to let them know that they have our support."

Spring training games failed to begin as scheduled on Feb. 26 due to MLB's work stoppage. Earlier this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series for each club in the regular season, which was supposed to start March 31.

The Players Association listed broadcast and concession crews, security, ushers, electricians, transportation and janitors as among those needed for MLB games.

Latest Headlines

MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
MLB // 2 days ago
MLB players criticize owners, commissioner for canceled games
March 2 (UPI) -- Dozens of MLB players took to Twitter to react to team owners' decision to cancel regular-season games after a breakdown in labor negotiations, with some calling for firing commissioner Rob Manfred.
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB delays Opening Day after sides fail to reach agreement before deadline
March 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has delayed its Opening Day on March 31 after the owners and players' union failed to reach an agreement before MLB's 5 p.m. EST deadline.
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB owners, players continue talks, delay deadline for full season
MIAMI, March 1 (UPI) -- MLB team owners and players continue Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations and pushed back their original deadline to launch a 162-game season without cancellations to 5 p.m. EST Tuesday, a MLB spokesman told UPI.
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MLB // 4 days ago
Derek Jeter resigns as Marlins CEO, cites 'different' vision
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will step down from his role as CEO of the Miami Marlins due to a "different" vision for the future of the franchise, he announced Monday.
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB players scramble to stay fit, sharp as lockout goes on
MIAMI, Feb. 28 (UPI) -- With MLB's lockout still in force, baseball fans cannot catch their favorite players in games, but they might spot them working out on local fields, in area gyms as they seek to remain fit.
MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB owners to shorten 2022 season if no labor deal reached by Monday
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball has threatened to cancel regular-season games if the league and its players' union fail to reach a new labor agreement by the end of Monday.
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB postpones spring training amid labor dispute; CBA talks to resume Monday
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball announced Friday that spring training games won't start until at least March 5 due to the ongoing labor dispute between MLB and the players' union.
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB, union make little progress in latest bargaining session as lockout drags on
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The latest bargaining session between Major League Baseball and its union lasted just 15 minutes and resulted in little progress toward a new collective bargaining agreement, putting MLB's Opening Day in jeopardy.
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman retires from baseball
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals great Ryan Zimmerman, who helped guide the club to its World Series title in 2019, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Former A's, Royals player Jeremy Giambi dies at 47
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi, who spent six seasons in the majors, died Wednesday at the age of 47, it was announced.
Advertisement

