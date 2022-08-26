Mayor Adams' admin approves permit for Saudi-tied tournament at Trump's NYC golf course

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ administration has signed off on a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration has signed off on a permit allowing a tournament sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia to be held at a Bronx golf course managed by former President Donald Trump's company. The Aramco Team Series, a women's golf tournament, will be held at the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, according to the website for the competition. Advertisement

Aramco, the title sponsor of the tournament, is a massive petroleum and natural gas company owned by the Saudi Arabian government.

The permit was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by the New York Daily News.

The women's tournament comes after the LIV Golf Series, another tournament with Saudi ties, was held at Trump's golf course in Bedminster, N.J., in July drawing criticism from families of victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

In an FBI document released in March under an executive order from President Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials found that 9/11 hijackers and their support networks had "significant connections" with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the United States.

"EKSA was also involved with the funding and creation of a multitude of Islamic organizations, offices, imams and other religious figures within the U.S. -- many of which were involved with militant ideology," the document reads.

Members of the 9/11 Justice group, comprised of families of people killed in the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, have repeatedly called on the United States to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its alleged role.

"As far as we're concerned, we're telling Mayor Adams not to bother to come to Ground Zero if he does not cancel this event, not to bother showing up to any Ground Zero or memorial events," Brett Eagleson, the founder of the group, told the Daily News.

However, officials separately told the Daily News and the Times that New York City was legally bound to approve the permit for the tournament because of its contract with the Trump Organization. The golf course is owned by the city but managed by Trump's company.

"The city is obligated to follow the terms of the Trump Ferry license agreement and cannot unreasonably withhold approval of this tournament," Nick Paolucci, a spokesman for the city Law Department, told the Daily News.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Adams, likewise told the Times the city could not legally block the event.

"If they can't legally stop it, make a public statement they don't support it," Eagleson said. "This is just egregious and in your face in New York City."