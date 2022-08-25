White House makes 3 staff moves on communications team

1/4

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The White House beefed up its communications team on Thursday by naming Olivia Dalton principal deputy press secretary, a position that's been vacant since Karine Jean-Pierre left to become President Joe Biden's top press officer in May. The shakeup was reported by The Washington Post and The Hill. Advertisement

Dalton was spokesperson for the U.S. Mission to the United Nations before she joined the White House. She led the communications efforts for the resettlement of Afghan refugees after the U.S. military left the country a year ago.

Dalton worked for Biden for two years before he became vice president under President Barack Obama in 2009. She also served in Obama's administration and Biden's transition team and was press secretary for first lady Michelle Obama during the 2012 campaign.

"Olivia is a seasoned communications strategist with experience at the highest levels of government, national campaigns and leading non-profits," Jean-Pierre said according to the Post.

"She is smart, savvy and a true pro. She will be a tremendous addition to the press team and a true asset for the entire Biden-Harris administration."

The White House said Kate Berner is being promoted from deputy communications director to principal deputy communications director and Herbie Ziskend, who currently works in Vice President Kamala Harris's office, will fill the post vacated by Berner.

"We are so lucky to have these three incredibly talented people on our team," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said in a tweet Thursday.

"They are stars who have played pivotal roles on Team Biden-Harris going back many years and will be critical voices moving forward."

