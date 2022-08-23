Trending
Aug. 23, 2022 / 4:51 PM

Trump stored 100-plus classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, National Archives letter says

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
Former President Donald Trump held more than 700 pages of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a letter released by the National Archives. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a0d8c72bcb42ccc780d4a843f3d9f53c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump held more than 700 pages of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, according to a letter released by the National Archives. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump kept more than 700 pages from more than 100 documents with "the highest levels of classification" at his Mara-a-Lago home in Florida through January, according to a letter released Tuesday by the National Archives and Records Administration.

The letter, dated May 10, informs Trump's lawyers about the discovery of "missing Presidential records" inside 15 boxes of documents Trump transferred in January, along with the documents' highly classified nature.

"In its initial review of materials within those boxes, NARA identified items marked as classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including Sensitive Compartmented Information and Special Access Program materials," wrote Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist of the United States.

"According to NARA, among the materials in the boxes are over 100 documents with classification markings, comprising more than 700 pages," the letter said.

The National Archives informed the Department of Justice about that discovery "which prompted the department to ask the president to request that NARA provide the FBI with access to the boxes at issue so that the FBI and others in the intelligence community could examine them," the letter said.

"Access to the materials is not only necessary for purposes of our ongoing criminal investigation, but the Executive Branch must also conduct an assessment of the potential damage resulting from the apparent manner in which these materials were stored and transported and take any necessary remedial steps," the letter said.

The Presidential Records Act requires all presidential records be properly preserved and turned over to the National Archives at the end of each administration.

Earlier this month, the FBI seized 11 boxes of documents, including at least one set of papers that had been categorized as top secret, during a search of Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

Trump has criticized the Justice Department for the search and is calling for the full release of the affidavit used to get the search warrant.

Last week, Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said at least portions of the affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed."

On Monday, Trump filed a motion in a Florida court requesting that a third party review the materials seized during the search, arguing his constitutional rights were violated and that privileged materials may have been seized.

U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 154 points as it fell for the third consecutive session Tuesday.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was sentenced to five days in jail on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to driving under the influence.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Grand Rapids, Mich. convicted two men on Tuesday of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's political action committee Save America will help fund portraits of the former president and first lady Melania Trump for the National Portrait Gallery, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Trey Baker, an adviser to President Joe Biden and his chief liaison with Black Americans, has left the White House to join a Washington law firm.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Volkswagen on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian government to bring some of its electric vehicle battery manufacturing to the country.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Twitter whistleblower has disclosed to Congress and federal agencies that cybersecurity problems at the social media giant leave its users vulnerable, according to reports.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Republican Colorado lawmaker says he's switching over to the Democratic Party as a direct result of the GOP's refusal to condemn former President Donald Trump or the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A South Dakota ethics panel voted on Monday to refer two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem to the state's attorney general's office despite protests from the governor.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York and Florida will hold primary elections on Tuesday and feature several key races, including the Democrats who are vying to challenge incumbent Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
