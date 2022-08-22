Trending
Trump requests third party to review items seized from Mar-a-Lago

By Daniel Uria
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump requested that a "special master" be appointed to review items seized from a search of his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/93e29d6e0828ca12763c5b99ce53155b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a motion in a Florida court requesting a third party to review materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago home by the Justice Department earlier this month.

In the motion, Trump's lawyers called for an injunction preventing the government from further reviewing the seized materials until a "special master" is appointed to the case.

Trump also argues that his constitutional rights were violated by the search and that privileged materials may have been seized.

In the filing, Trump's lawyers requested a more detailed receipt of what was removed from Mar-a-Lago during the search.

The motion further requests that the judge issue an order to have the Justice Department return any item seized from the Palm Beach, Fla., resident that "was not within the scope of the search warrant."

The National Archives initially retrieved 15 boxes of White House documents and other items from Mar-a-Lago in January and two months ago federal agents traveled to the resort to retrieve additional materials they believed Trump had not turned over.

On Aug. 8, FBI agents seized 11 boxes of documents, including at least one set of papers that had been categorized as top secret, classified or sensitive as part of an investigation seeking to determine whether Trump brought highly secret information about the U.S. nuclear arsenal to his Florida home.

Immediately following the search, Trump criticized the Justice Department and called for the release of the affidavit used to get the search warrant.

Last week, Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart said at least portions of the affidavit could "presumptively be unsealed" and ordered the Justice Department to send him proposed redactions by Thursday.

