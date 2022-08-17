Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 2:38 AM

Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election

By Darryl Coote
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
Documents show that former President Donald Trump-aligned attorney Sidney Powell was behind an effort that resulted in sensitive election data being copied in Georgia. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Computer experts working at the direction of lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories that the 2020 general election was stolen from him copied a trove of sensitive data from Georgia election systems, according to reports.

Documents and other records seen by The Washington Post and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirm for the first time that election data was copied from the state.

Advertisement

Procured through subpoenas, the documents state that Trump-aligned attorney Sidney Powell was behind the effort, and was billed $26,000 for hiring computer experts from an Atlanta-based company SullivanStrickler to obtain the election data.

The group of computer experts had copied the files in Coffee County on Jan. 7, 2021, after being given access to the Dominion voting systems by an employee. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the incident is under investigation.

RELATED Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday

The documents were produced on Friday via subpoenas filed by plaintiffs in a case concerning the state's voting systems.

Dominion, a Denver-based company, supplied voting machines for the election and has seen been thrust into the center of a conspiracy theories peddled by the former president and his supporters that it helped rig the election for Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Powell has been one of the former Trump lawyers who supported the claims and following the election attempted to force judges in Georgia and Michigan through litigation to certify that Trump had won their electoral votes.

RELATED GOP 'message laundering' aims to normalize extremist reactions to Trump search

In her lawsuits, she cited as proof widely debunked conspiracy theories that the machines produced by Dominion Voting Systems were used to manipulate the votes in Biden's favor.

In response, Dominion has filed defamation suits against Powell and Trump-aligned attorney Rudy Giuliani, among others, as well as Fox News and Newsmax for broadcasting and amplifying their claims.

The documents produced by subpoenas state the computer experts had help from local officials, some of whom are known to have aided in Trump's attempt to overturn the election results in the state.

RELATED Liz Cheney projected to lose Wyoming primary

"Rogue election officials will not be tolerated in Georgia," a statement from the office of Georgia's secretary of state said. "Prior to this latest disclosure, the Georgia secretary of state's office and the State Election Board had already looped in appropriate authorities, including criminal law enforcement agencies, to assist in the investigation into the alleged unlawful access in Coffee County.

"That investigation continues, and any wrongdoers should be prosecuted."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Liz Cheney concedes defeat in Wyoming primary
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Two states hold primary elections on Tuesday, and both will include ballots for two moderates who voted to hold Donald Trump accountable for inciting the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Infrastructure grants to nearly double number of zero-emission buses
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said it is nearly doubling the number of zero-emission buses on U.S. roads with a single year's funding.
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Gov. Wolf signs EO to ban conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Tuesday effectively banning so-called conversion therapy in the state in an effort to protect its LGBTQ residents from the controversial practice.
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department has announced it will cut water supplies from the Colorado River to six neighboring states and Mexico after talks failed on a new water conservation plan.
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Texas school officials remove 41 books from library shelves, including the Bible
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Keller, Texas, schools are removing 41 books that were challenged last year within the district, including the Bible, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison and a version of Anne Frank's "The Diary of a Young Girl."
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Retired UPI reporter Philip Newman dead at 91
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Philip Newman, a retired United Press International journalist, died following a bout with COVID-19, his wife told UPI. He was 91 years old.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges.
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge sets hearing on unsealing Mar-a-Lago search affidavit for Thursday
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A Florida judge announced a hearing for Thursday on unsealing an affidavit detailing the justification of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden signs bill to fight climate change, lower drug prices, reduce federal deficit
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it one of the "most significant laws in our history," which pours billions into fighting climate change, enhancing healthcare and mitigating rising prices.
Dow rises 239 points, posts fifth-straight winning day
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow rises 239 points, posts fifth-straight winning day
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 239 points Tuesday, posting gains for the fifth consecutive session.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions, fire at Crimea depot prompt thousands to evacuate
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
FBI: 84 minors rescued in operation targeting sex trafficking
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
American Airlines agrees to buy as many as 20 supersonic airliners from Boom
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
U.S. cuts Colorado River water allocations to drought-stricken Southwest
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
6 injured by gunfire outside hospital's emergency room in Memphis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement