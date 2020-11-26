Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Prominent lawyer Sidney Powell, who the Trump campaign has recently distanced itself from, filed typo-riddled lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan asking the courts to certify that President Donald Trump won their electoral votes due to widely discredited claims of voter fraud.

The lawsuits filed late Wednesday citing witnesses, expert witnesses and "statistical anomalies and mathematical impossibilities" claim a widespread scheme was conducted with the intent to fraudulently manipulate the vote count to elect Trump's Democratic challenger, former Vice President and current President-elect Joe Biden.

"The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious and egregious ploy was the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned 'ballot-stuffing,'" both lawsuits state.

Powell names Michigan's Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp as well as their administrations and interested election officials as defendants in a case that hinges heavily on the states' use of voting software and hardware produce by Dominion Voting Systems Corp.

RELATED Trump says he will leave White House following Electoral College vote for Biden

The lawsuits cite widely discredited claims that equipment and software used in the states aided former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013, to never lose an election and manipulated votes in Biden's favor.

On Thursday, Dominion vehemently denied all accusations Powell made in the lawsuits it described as "very a rough draft" due to the typographical and spelling errors, stating it is not possible for the machines to have manipulated the votes through hacking, manipulating the software or through any other means.

"The allegations included in the draft complaint are baseless, senseless physically impossible and unsupported by any evidence whatsoever," the Denver-based company said in a statement. "We stand with the state and local elected officials and bipartisan election volunteers that this suit maliciously maligns."

Dominion also states that it has no ties with Venezuela and has never participated in any of its elections. It also said it was founded in Toronto, Canada, not by oligarchs and dictators, as the lawsuit claims.

The Trump campaign announced that Powell was no longer apart of its legal team on Sunday, days after she appeared along side Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani where she made similar claims about the voting machines.

Trump has yet to concede defeat in the election and continues to spread widely discredited claims of voter fraud even after a coalition of government and elections officials said earlier this month that "the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history."

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised," the statement from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency said.

The lawsuits filed late Wednesday ask the courts to direct the states to de-certify their election results and designate Trump the winner of their elections as well as impound all the voting machines used and order no votes they tabulated be certified.