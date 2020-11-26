Nov. 26 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, but continued to cast doubt on the election result.

Trump took questions from reporters from the Diplomatic Room of the White House following a series of video conferences with military service members on Thanksgiving, assuring he would leave the White House on Jan. 20.

"Certainly I will, and you know that," he said.

The president, however, went on to say "it's going to be a very hard thing to concede" and declared that the Electoral College would be making a "mistake" by voting for Biden.

He also continued to allege "massive fraud" related to the election and said his challenges in key states would continue.

"You're going to see things happening over the next week or two that are going to be shocking to people," said Trump.

When asked whether he would attend Biden's inauguration Trump replied, "I know the answer," but declined to share it with reporters.

Trump's comments came amid steps taken this week to move along the transition of power including the General Services Administration releasing transition funds to Biden and Trump allowing the president-elect to begin receiving the President's Daily Brief.

After Thanksgiving Trump said he plans to travel to Georgia to hold a campaign-style rally, which he suggested would be in support of the state's two Republican incumbent senators who face runoff races.

"Speaking of Georgia, we're going there. I spoke with the two great senators today. I'll probably be going on Saturday," he said.