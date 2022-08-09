4 states vote in primary elections Tuesday; GOP hopefuls backed by Trump, Pence clash

1/5

Tuesday will be the last day of the 2022 election cycle to feature four states holding their primaries on the same day. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states will hold primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that will pit candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. Voters in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Connecticut and Vermont will take to the polls. Tuesday is the last day of the 2022 election cycle that will feature four states' primaries on the same day. Advertisement

Wisconsin

The strength of Trump's endorsement will be put to the test in the Republican gubernatorial primary race between construction executive Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

Trump has thrown his support behind Michels, who vaulted his way into contention after spending millions on his campaign. Kleefisch, however, has received an endorsement from Pence and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Despite receiving the backing of the GOP establishment, Kleefisch has been more outspoken about claims of fraud surrounding the 2020 election. He falsely claims the vote in Wisconsin was "rigged" -- while Michels has encouraged the Republican Party to move on from those claims.

Monday will also see a three-way GOP race to determine who will go on to challenge Democratic Attorney General Josh Kahul, who has come out in opposition to the state's 1849 abortion ban following the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Former state assembly member Adam Jarchow and Fon du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney have both pledged to enforce the ban if elected.

Meanwhile, attorney Karen Mueller has focused her campaign on pledging to investigate doctors who refused to administer anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients and has asserted that the 2020 election should be decertified.

In Wisconsin's 3rd House District, four candidates are vying to replace retiring Rep. Ron Kind -- while Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is running unopposed for the Republican nomination.

Minnesota

Voters in Minnesota will simultaneously vote in a special election Tuesday to decide who will finish out the term of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February, and who will be on the ballot for November's general election.

Republican state Rep. Brad Finstad is favored over Democrat Jeff Ettinger, the former CEO of Hormel Foods, in the special election although both are expected to advance to November's race.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen is expected to emerge victorious as Republicans will also hold a gubernatorial primary to select a candidate to oppose Democratic incumbent Gov. Tim Walz.

Jensen, a physician, has spoken out against COVID-19 vaccines and other efforts to curb the spread of the virus throughout his campaign. He has also suggested he'd support prosecuting Minnesota's Democratic secretary of state over phony conspiracy claims related to the 2020 elections.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is expected to survive her primary Tuesday and get the chance to defend her seat in November. However, she faces a challenge from former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels, who worked to defeat an effort to replace the Minneapolis police department in 2021 following the police killing of George Floyd.

Connecticut

Trump has also broken with GOP establishment in Connecticut's Senate race, backing Republican National Committee member Leora Levy, who he chose to be his ambassador to Chile. She was never confirmed by the Senate.

Most of the party has thrown support behind former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, who's said he did not vote for Trump in 2020.

The winner would advance to face incumbent Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November. Connecticut has not elected a Republican senator in several decades, and is not expected to in 2022.

Republican Bob Stefanowski is considered the front-runner to win the state's gubernatorial primary Tuesday, and advance for a rematch against incumbent Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont. Stefanowski was defeated by Lamont in 2018.

Vermont

Four women are vying to fill the congressional seat left open by Democratic Rep. Peter Welch -- Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Becca Balint, president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, on the Democratic side -- and accountant Ericka Redic and former GOP congressional nominee Anya Tynio on the Republican side.

If any of the four are victorious in November, it would mark the first time that Vermont has elected a woman to Congress.

Welch is leaving his House seat in a bid to take over the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Leahy. He will face off against physician Niki Thran ad activist Isaac Evans-Frantz in Tuesday's primary.