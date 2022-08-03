Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 11:51 AM

St. Louis Fed president believes U.S. can avoid recession amid further rate hikes

By Simon Druker
St. Louis Fed president believes U.S. can avoid recession amid further rate hikes
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said Wednesday he expects interest rates to continue climbing, but believes the United States can avoid entering a recession. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis expects interest rates to continue climbing, but believes the United States can avoid entering a recession.

James Bullard said Wednesday he expects the benchmark interest rate to climb by as much as another 1.5% before the end of the year. He said the central bank will keep raising rates until it is satisfied rising inflation rates have begun to fall.

Advertisement

Bullard is a voting member this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

A key government inflation gauge showed on Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- yet another figure stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among the American public.

RELATED Dow falls 402 points as U.S.-China tensions weigh down markets

"I think we'll probably have to be higher for longer in order to get the evidence that we need to see that inflation is actually turning around on all dimensions and in a convincing way coming lower, not just a tick lower here and there," Bullard said during a TV interview with CNBC.

Despite the prediction of further interest rate hikes, Bullard said that does not guarantee a recession.

Advertisement

"We're not in a recession right now. We do have these two quarters of negative GDP growth. To some extent, a recession is in the eyes of the beholder," he told CNBC.

RELATED OPEC decides on miniscule oil output increase for September

"With all the job growth in the first half of the year, it's hard to say there's a recession. With a flat unemployment rate at 3.6%, it's hard to say there's a recession."

This comes a day after some of his fellow Federal Reserve members said the country has a lot of work to do to get inflation under control.

"(Interest rates are) nowhere near almost done," San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said in an interview with NBC Tuesday.

RELATED Job openings plunge in June to lowest level since 2021

"We have made a good start and I feel really pleased with where we've gotten to at this point."

Separately on Tuesday, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said he was hopeful future rate hikes would be moderate, but said he too could envision a scenario of further supersize rate increases this year.

"Fifty [basis points] is a reasonable assessment, but 75 could also be OK. I doubt that more would be called for," Evans told reporters.

In late July, the Federal Reserve ordered another 0.75% interest rate hike amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.

Advertisement

At the time, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he did "not think the U.S. is currently in a recession. The reason is there are too many areas of the economy that are performing too well."

Latest Headlines

Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Small business owner confidence hits new low, survey says
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Small business confidence has hit a new low, according to the results of a new survey released jointly by CNBC and Survey Monkey on Wednesday.
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Mortgage applications up 1.2% from week earlier as mortgage rates drop
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Mortgage applications and applications for mortgage refinancing in the United States are both up following a 0.31% decline in mortgage rates. But mortgage applications are still 16% lower than the same week one year ago.
Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump allies rack up primary wins while voters shield abortion rights in Kansas
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Votes in five key states resulted in huge wins for Republican candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while a referendum in the conservative state of Kansas held up abortion rights.
Biden's executive order seeks HHS's use of Medicaid for abortion travel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden's executive order seeks HHS's use of Medicaid for abortion travel
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The White House said Wednesday that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order allowing HHS to probe using Medicaid to pay expenses for those crossing state lines to receive an abortion.
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. asks Argentina to seize grounded Iranian plane
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United States has asked authorities in Argentina for permission to take possession of an Iranian plane grounded in the country on accusations of being connected to sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan companies.
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in six states voted in their respective primaries Tuesday, including in three races involving Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.
Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Kansas voters reject amendment to restrict abortion rights
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a measure to eliminate abortion protections in the first ballot measure on the procedure in the U.S. after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Pentagon 'wiped' text messages of top officials on and around Jan. 6 riots
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said in court filings released Tuesday that it deleted the text messages and emails of top officials from on or around the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Bipartisan Senate vote sends burn pit benefits bill to Biden's desk
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate gave strong bipartisan support in its second vote on legislation granting healthcare coverage to veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits during service.
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Robinhood cuts 23% of its workforce as online trading cools
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Online brokerage Robinhood cut 23% of its staff in a second round of layoffs as trading cools and the company's second quarter earnings drop to $318 million in net revenue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
Primaries: Voters oust 2 Republicans who impeached Trump
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
State Dept. warns of danger to Americans after strike on terror leader
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
U.S. sanctions Putin's rumored girlfriend, Russian billionaires
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defends Taiwan visit after objections from China
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
More than 120 arrested after brutal gang rape of 8 women in South Africa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement