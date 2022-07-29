Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 29, 2022 / 10:03 AM

Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession

By UPI Staff
Inflation index rises almost 7% amid economic concerns over possible recession
The higher cost of energy has been the primary driver of inflation over the past year and continues to push up consumer prices. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- A key government inflation gauge showed on Friday that prices have risen by close to 7% over the past year -- another figure that's stoking fears of an impending recession and fueling rising economic discontent among the American public.

The personal consumption expenditures price index was up 6.8% over the 12 months ending in June, the largest year-to-year increase since 1982.

Advertisement

On a month-to-month basis, the inflation index was up 1% -- which is the largest monthly increase since 2005.

The figures punctuate ongoing frustration in the United States over hot-running inflation that's run over the economy in the past year and the dwindling value of the dollar.

RELATED U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic

"Food prices increased 11.2% and energy prices increased 43.5%," the index said. "Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 4.8% from one year ago."

Rising inflation has been fueled by abnormally high energy prices, such as gasoline and natural gas. Gas prices in the United States reached a record high in June, but have steadily fallen over the past month.

According to AAA, the national average on Friday was $4.25, a decrease of about 3 cents from the previous day.

Advertisement

Politically, the higher prices are almost certainly the most serious threat to Democrats in Congress and Democratic governors nationwide. The party will attempt to keep control of both chambers of Congress in November.

Friday's index came a day after the Commerce Department said in its monthly update that the U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in the second quarter. It was the second consecutive quarterly loss and did nothing to alleviate concerns about a possible recession.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the economic slowdown on Thursday, but insisted that the economy is on the right track.

Read More

Biden: U.S. economy remains strong despite decline in GDP Dow rises 332 points as corporate earnings overshadow GDP decline

Latest Headlines

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware indicted on murder charges in death of girlfriend
July 29 (UPI) -- Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware has been indicted for murder in the death of his former girlfriend whose remains were found eight months after her disappearance in 2021.
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Suspect denied bail in rape of 10-year-old Ohio girl in abortion controversy
July 28 (UPI) -- The 27-year-old Ohio man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl, whose abortion in Indiana became a national flashpoint over the procedure, was ordered held without bail on Thursday morning until trial.
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Reformulated COVID-19 booster shots could be delivered by September
Americans could be getting updated COVID-19 booster shots that can battle the newest Omicron variants as soon as mid-September.
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation
July 29 (UPI) -- Exxon Mobil and Chevron reported record profits in the second quarter that shattered industry estimates, resulting in soaring stock prices Friday.
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
$1.1 billion up for grabs in Mega Millions drawing Friday; 3rd-largest jackpot ever
July 29 (UPI) -- Who wants to be a billionaire? That was the call for millions of hopeful lottery players on Friday as they lined up to win the prize of a lifetime -- $1.1 billion -- after there were no winners in the last drawing.
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Uvalde elementary principal reinstated after school shooting probe
July 29 (UPI) -- Three days after the Uvalde superintendent placed the principal of Robb Elementary School on paid administrative leave, Mandy Gutierrez is back in her leadership position, according to her lawyer.
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pacific Northwest experiences most severe heat wave of the year
The week of July 24 marked the most severe heat wave the Pacific Northwest has experienced since the deadly 2021 heat wave broke all-time records across the region.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito defends abortion ruling, slams critics at religious event
July 29 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative member of the court who wrote the ruling that struck down legalized abortion nationwide, defended the decision and slammed world leaders in a keynote speech in Italy.
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept. offers $10M for information on Russian interference in U.S. elections
July 29 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has announced a reward for up to $10 million for information concerning Russian interference in U.S. elections.
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Net neutrality bill unveiled to codify broadband Internet as essential service
July 29 (UPI) -- House Democrats have introduced a net neutrality bill to reclassify broadband Internet as an essential service while arming the federal regulator with the power to prohibit discriminatory practices.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
U.S. Bank fined $37.5 million for opening sham customer accounts
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Andrew Yang, ex-Gov. Christine Todd Whitman announce third political party
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
Biden tells Xi U.S. strongly opposes changing Taiwan status quo
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
China's Xi Jinping warns Biden not to 'play with fire' over Taiwan
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Rocket attack kills dozens of POWs in Donbas; Ukraine, Russia accuse each other
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement