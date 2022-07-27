Trending
July 27, 2022 / 9:47 AM

Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates by .75% for 2nd month in a row

By A.L. Lee
1/4
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to order a three-quarter point increase for the second month in a row. The Fed ordered the same increase at its meeting in June, which was the largest hike since 1994. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve is expected again on Wednesday to order a large hike in interest rates amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for American families.

The U.S. central bank began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and will issue its decision at the end of Wednesday's session.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to order a three-quarter point increase for the second month in a row. The Fed ordered the same increase at its meeting in June, which was the largest hike since 1994. The central bank went for a half-point increase in May.

After Wednesday's meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will address and detail the expected increase, and those words are sure to be watched closely for signs of how the Fed might move on key interest rates at the remaining policy meetings in 2022.

The recent increases make it more expensive for Americans to borrow money, but it's a move that traditionally helps to limit rising inflation. When combined with certain market conditions, more spending typically leads to higher inflation. The Fed considers the economy to be running at peak health when inflation is rising at a rate of 2%.

So far this year, the annual rates of inflation have been measured between 7% and 8% -- the highest levels in about 40 years. Last month, the Commerce Department said that inflation was up 8.6% over the previous 12 months.

Inflation has been driven mostly by rising energy prices, especially gasoline. On Wednesday, the national average was $4.30 per gallon, a decline of 2 cents from Tuesday and almost 60 cents over the past month. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"The Fed has told us they're unlikely to let up on the brakes until they see a convincing shift in the trajectory of monthly inflation readings that would signal progress towards the Fed's 2% target," PGIM Fixed Income Lead Economist Ellen Gaske wrote in a memo, according to Yahoo Finance.

A three-quarter point increase on Wednesday would raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate to between 2.25% to 2.5%.

Some economists warn that the Fed should avoid hiking interest rates too much and too abruptly, as doing so risks inadvertently creating a downturn.

"The question for the Fed is: Are we really heading into a recession?" Andrew Levin, a former Fed economist and a professor at Dartmouth College, said according to ABC News. "If so, is that going to slow the Fed's efforts to fight inflation?"

Inflation has been driven mostly by rising energy prices, especially the cost of gasoline. Gas prices have been at record levels this year, but have been coming down over the past few weeks. AAA said on Wednesday that the national average was $4.30 per gallon -- a decline of 2 cents from Tuesday.

The Commerce Department will issue its second-quarter economic report on Thursday. Gross domestic product for the first quarter declined by 1.4%.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during his first trip back to Washington, D.C. at the American First Agenda Summit at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

