U.S., Ukraine sign cybersecurity collaboration agreement

CISA Director Jen Easterly (L) and SSSCIP Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Potii shake hands while making an agreement to deepen collaboration on cybersecurity. Photo courtesy of CISA Director Jen Easterly/ Twitter

July 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has entered into an agreement with its Ukrainian counterpart to deepen their collaboration on cybersecurity threats. CISA said Wednesday that it signed the memorandum of cooperation with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine earlier this week. Advertisement

The agreement says they will share information on cyber incidents, best practices and critical infrastructure security as well as conduct joint cybersecurity joint training exercises.

"This memorandum of cooperation represents an enduring partnership and alignment in defending our shared values through increased real-time information sharing across agencies and critical sectors and committed collaboration in cultivating a resilient partnership," SSSCIP Deputy Chairman Oleksandr Potii said in a statement.

The agreement was inked five months after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Both private and public sector security experts have said the Kremlin has combined cyberattacks with its ground invasion.

A day after the invasion began on Feb. 24, Ukraine reported government websites had been taken down with a data-wiping tool that had been found on hundreds of computers.

In early March, NATO's cyberdefense agency unanimously voted to make Ukraine a member to increase their ability to share cybersecurity information.

Advertisement

The U.S. Agency for International Development has also increased its support to protect Ukraine's communications from cyberattacks since the war began.

In May, the USAID launched a four-year, $38 million program to protect Ukraine's critical cybersecurity from Russian hackers that includes developing its domestic cybersecurity workforce and building a more resilient cybersecurity industry.

CISA Director Jen Easterly said Wednesday that she was "incredibly pleased" with the new partnership.

"I applaud Ukraine's heroic efforts to defend its nation against precedented Russian cyber aggression and have been incredibly moved by the resiliency and bravery of the Ukrainian people through this unprovoked war," Easterly said.

"Cyberthreats cross borders and oceans, and so we look forward to building on our existing relationship with SSSCIP to share information and collectively build global resilience against cyber threats."