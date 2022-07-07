American Airlines to pay pilots triple to fill open routes

American Airlines ground workers assist a plane to backup to taxi for takeoff at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on February 8, 2021. American Airlines pilots are getting triple pay to fill open routes. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- An automated scheduling snafu at American Airlines that left thousands of flights without pilots led the carrier to offer triple pay to get the routes filled. The scheduling software glitch comes in the middle of a pilot shortage among most airlines around the country, leading to canceled flights and frustrated travelers. The miscue over the weekend left 12,000 American flights in July without pilots. Advertisement

The Allied Pilots Association, the carrier's union for its pilots made the announcement about the pay bump on Wednesday after negotiating with the carrier.

"This [letter of agreement] also provides for a 200% premium (three times normal pay) to those pilots who fly an affected sequence in July," the union said about the agreement to get open flights filled in a statement. "Affected sequences are those removed and then non-contractually added to pilots' schedules in July."

On June 29, 26% of American Airlines flights were delayed and 6% were canceled.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement with the APA and appreciate their partnership in coming to a resolution quickly to take care of our pilots, our team, and our customers," an American Airlines spokesperson told the Business Insider.

Last month, American CEO Robert Isom said the carrier was forced to ground about 100 regional jets from Ithaca, N.Y., Toledo, Ohio, and Dubuque, Iowa, because it could not find enough pilots to fly the routes.