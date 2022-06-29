Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 29, 2022 / 3:18 PM / Updated at 4:58 PM

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in Thursday as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires

By Doug Cunningham & Sheri Walsh
Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in Thursday as Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court Thursday as Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement becomes official. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in Thursday as an associate justice to the Supreme Court as Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement becomes official, the court said Wednesday.

Jackson is the first Black woman to serve on the high court. She will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, while Breyer will administer the judicial oath.

Advertisement

Jackson was confirmed by the Senate in April. She was a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington and also clerked for Justice Breyer.

Justice Breyer revealed, in a letter to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, that his retirement from the Supreme Court would become official Thursday. Breyer made his decision to retire in January.

RELATED Ketanji Brown Jackson: Supreme Court confirmation 'is the greatest honor'

"The court has announced that tomorrow, beginning at 10 a.m., it will hand down all remaining opinions ready during this term," Justice Breyer wrote in his letter, "Accordingly, my retirement from active service... will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon."

Breyer told President Biden in the letter, "It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and Rule of Law."

Advertisement

Biden announced Breyer's retirement January 27.

RELATED Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson as first Black woman on Supreme Court

Justice Breyer leaves a legacy that reflects the court he joined nearly three decades ago.

When nominated by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1994 Breyer was not a controversial choice. He was confirmed by the Senate 87-9.

Breyer's successor will be Judge Katanji Brown Jackson, confirmed April 8 in 53-47 vote by a much more divided Senate.

Jackson is just the sixth woman to be confirmed to the Supreme Court in its history.

Sandra Day O'Connor was the first woman Justice in 1981, and has been followed by Ruth Bader Ginsberg in 1993, Sonia Sotomayor in 2009, Elena Kagan in 2010 and Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.

Progressive activists had pressured Breyer to retire to ensure Democrats would be able to choose his replacement on the court.

Breyer has described differences among the Supreme Court Justices as philosophical rather than political.

According to ABC News, Breyer was asked in 2017 how he would like to be remembered and told the interviewer, "You play the hand you're dealt. You're dealt one. And you do the best with what you have. If people say yes, he did, he tried, he did his best and was a decent person, good."

Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire: a look back

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer speaks as the U.S. Mint launches the Chief Justice John Marshall silver dollar on May 4, 2005, in Washington. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months
June 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a Florida-based political donor linked to Rudy Giuliani to 20 months in prison for campaign finance schemes.
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
L.A. County returns $21 million beach property taken from Black family in 1929
June 29 (UPI) -- Almost a century after it was taken, Los Angeles County beach land worth $21 million was returned Tuesday to descendants of its Black owners. The town of Manhattan Beach took it from Charles and Willa Bruce in 1929.
Officials: 53 migrants abandoned in tractor-trailer have died
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Officials: 53 migrants abandoned in tractor-trailer have died
June 29 (UPI) -- Fifty-three migrants who were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer that was abandoned by the side of a San Antonio road have died, officials said Wednesday, increasing the death toll from 51 a day prior.
House committee examines privacy standards for biometric tech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House committee examines privacy standards for biometric tech
June 29 (UPI) -- A House committee Wednesday heard testimony about the potential impact of biometric technologies on privacy rights as legislators consider laws to balance the benefits with potential drawbacks.
Attorney for Ginni Thomas questions need to testify in front of House Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorney for Ginni Thomas questions need to testify in front of House Jan. 6 committee
June 29 (UPI) -- An attorney for Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the House Jan. 6 Committee that it has "no basis" to interview her and needs "better justification" to agree to do so.
Supreme Court narrows 2020 decision expanding Native American rights on reservations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court narrows 2020 decision expanding Native American rights on reservations
June 29 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday narrowed its own 2020 landmark decision where it broadened the jurisdictional rights of Native Americans on reservations in Oklahoma.
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bison gores visitor at Yellowstone National Park for the second time in a month
June 29 (UPI) -- For the second time in less than a month, a wild bison charged a group of people at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and gored one of them, park officials said.
FTC sues Walmart, alleging money transfers fleeced customers of $197 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FTC sues Walmart, alleging money transfers fleeced customers of $197 million
June 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission sued Walmart, alleging that the retailer turned a blind eye to scammers using its money transfer services to defraud Walmart customers of more than $197 million.
R. Kelly to be sentenced after racketeering, sex trafficking convictions in 2021
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
R. Kelly to be sentenced after racketeering, sex trafficking convictions in 2021
June 29 (UPI) -- Entertainer R. Kelly faces sentencing Wednesday, and prosecutors are calling for the R&B star to spend at least 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
June 29 (UPI) -- At age 26, Cassidy Hutchinson has been the Jan. 6 committee's biggest star witness to date, and delivered bombshell testimony about former President Trump's actions on the day of the Capitol attack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
U.S. targets Russia's 'war machine' with sweeping punitive measures
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Before becoming a bombshell witness, Cassidy Hutchinson was an intern who dreamed of 'civil significance'
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
Problems with new vehicles hit 36-year high in J.D. Power rankings
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Turkey agrees to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Record-high temperatures set to scorch Alaska to start July
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement