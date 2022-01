1/5

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement with President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Thursday. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced the retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer at the White House on Thursday. Biden officially announced Breyer's departure from the nation's highest court at a 12:30 p.m. EST news conference, with Breyer in attendance. Advertisement

Breyer's retirement was reported by multiple news outlets on Wednesday.

Biden said in his remarks that he will nominate the first Black female judge to the Supreme Court.

"I'm going to invite senators from both parties to offer their ideas and points of view," he said. "I will also consult with leading scholars and lawyers."

"The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity," he added. "And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.

"It's long overdue, in my view. I made that commitment during my campaign for president and I will keep that commitment."

The new Supreme Court nominee will be Biden's first as president. His predecessor, former President Donald Trump, appointed three justices to the high court.

