Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty Friday to two counts of contempt of Congress in the House Jan. 6 committee investigation into the 2021 Trump supporters' attack on the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House trade adviser for Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty Friday to contempt of Congress charges. Navarro refused to appear after receiving a congressional subpoena seeking testimony and documents in the House Jan. 6 committee investigation into the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Advertisement

He was indicted this month on two counts of contempt of Congress. The indictment said Navarro refused to appear, give testimony or produce documents sought by the congressional committee.

Navarro faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year incarceration and a fine up to $100,000 on each count if convicted.

Navarro was the second person charged with criminal contempt of Congress in the Capitol insurrection riot investigation.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon was indicted by the Justice Department in November 2021 on two counts of contempt of Congress for his defiance of a congressional subpoena.

Navarro attorney John Rowley said he is dropping a civil suit challenging House subpoenas and a grand jury subpoena that Navarro filed.