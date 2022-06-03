Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 3, 2022 / 1:16 PM

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

By Simon Druker
1/2
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
Former White House aide to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro (pictured) has been indicted for contempt of Congress, the Justice Department announced Friday. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a release by the Justice Department issued Friday.

Navarro was indicted for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

The Select Committee originally issued the subpoena on Feb. 9, requiring the 72-year-old to appear and produce documents on Feb. 23 and give a deposition March 2.

Navarro refused to appear, give testimony or produce documents, according to the indictment.

RELATED New York strengthens gun laws, protections for abortion and election rights

The House voted in April to find Navarro and fellow former Trump presidential aide Dan Scavino in criminal contempt. Both men failed to cooperate with the committee, refusing to obey subpoenas to testify and produce documents related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The vote to recommend contempt charges fell mostly along party lines, 220-203.

"They have blown us off completely. Neither Mr. Scavino nor Mr. Navarro has produced a single document or offered 1 minute of testimony in response to the subpoenas sent by the House of Representatives," Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said at the time.

Advertisement

According to the subpoena, the Select Committee said it has reason to believe Navarro has information relevant to its investigation.

Navarro was a presidential adviser on various trade and manufacturing policies. He has been a private citizen since leaving the White House in 2021.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

RELATED Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for stealing from former client Stormy Daniels

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence.

Read More

House to probe Saudi investment in Jared Kushner's private equity firm

Latest Headlines

Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 minutes ago
Authorities arrest Idaho State assistant football coach on murder charge in Arizona
June 3 (UPI) -- DaVonte' Neal, an assistant football coach at Idaho State University, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a 2017 shooting death of an Arizona man.
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
New York State passes legislation limiting some cryptocurrency operations
June 3 (UPI) -- New York State lawmakers passed a bill late Thursday that would establish a two-year moratorium on certain cryptocurrency mining operations.
Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Some California jurisdictions bringing back mask mandates as COVID-19 levels rise
June 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people 13 counties in California resume wearing masks indoors as of Friday, given high rates of COVID-19.
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Report: Economy adds 390,000 jobs in May, beats Wall Street predictions
June 3 (UPI) -- Led by gains in leisure and hospitality, nonfarm payroll employment increased by 390,000 in May, off from last year's figures, according to the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.
GAO finds flaws in Air Force's selection process for SPACECOM headquarters
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GAO finds flaws in Air Force's selection process for SPACECOM headquarters
June 3 (UPI) -- The Air Force had "significant shortfalls" in its process of selecting the new Space Command headquarters, the Government Accountability Office said in a report on Thursday.
Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Country Music Association says no confederate flags allowed at its festival
June 3 (UPI) -- The Country Music Association has added confederate flags to its list of banned items at the four-day CMA music festival June 9-12.
Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coal pile collapse kills two men at Colorado power plant
June 3 (UPI) -- Two men died after getting trapped under a pile of coal Thursday at Xcel Energy's Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colo.
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
South Florida under tropical storm warning, heavy rain expected through Saturday
June 3 (UPI) -- A tropical storm is expected to bring heavy rains Friday to much of southern and central Florida, including the Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Watch Live: VP Kamala Harris speaks at U.S. Conference of Mayors on economy, inflation
June 3 (UPI) -- Vice-President Kamala Harris will speak Friday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Reno, Nevada. Harris' speech is expected to focus on the economy and inflation.
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Report: Harvard University holds 7,000 Native American remains, 19 possible slaves
June 3 (UPI) -- Harvard University possesses human remains of 19 people who were likely enslaved and nearly 7,000 Native Americans and has been urged to turn over the remains to descendants, the institution's draft report said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
Vice President Harris announces forgiveness of Corinthian Colleges student debt
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
Amber Heard plans to appeal defamation verdict, lawyer says
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Russia captures majority of Severodonetsk, now occupies 20% of Ukraine
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
Queen Elizabeth experiencing 'some discomfort,' to skip church event
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
3 killed, including gunman, in shooting at Iowa church
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement