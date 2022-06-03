Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

1/2

Former White House aide to President Donald Trump, Peter Navarro (pictured) has been indicted for contempt of Congress, the Justice Department announced Friday. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Peter Navarro, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress, according to a release by the Justice Department issued Friday. Navarro was indicted for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 breach at the U.S. Capitol. Advertisement

The Select Committee originally issued the subpoena on Feb. 9, requiring the 72-year-old to appear and produce documents on Feb. 23 and give a deposition March 2.

Navarro refused to appear, give testimony or produce documents, according to the indictment.

The House voted in April to find Navarro and fellow former Trump presidential aide Dan Scavino in criminal contempt. Both men failed to cooperate with the committee, refusing to obey subpoenas to testify and produce documents related to the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The vote to recommend contempt charges fell mostly along party lines, 220-203.

"They have blown us off completely. Neither Mr. Scavino nor Mr. Navarro has produced a single document or offered 1 minute of testimony in response to the subpoenas sent by the House of Representatives," Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said at the time.

Advertisement

According to the subpoena, the Select Committee said it has reason to believe Navarro has information relevant to its investigation.

Navarro was a presidential adviser on various trade and manufacturing policies. He has been a private citizen since leaving the White House in 2021.

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

RELATED Michael Avenatti sentenced to 4 years for stealing from former client Stormy Daniels

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence.