Advertisement
U.S. News
May 28, 2022 / 7:10 PM

Biden says he will visit Uvalde, remarks on shooting in University of Delaware graduation speech

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Biden says he will visit Uvalde, remarks on shooting in University of Delaware graduation speech
President Joe Biden shows of his Naval Academy jacket after speaking during the U.S. Naval Academy Graduation and Commissioning Ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Saturday remarked on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and other violence in the United States during his commencement speech to graduating students at the University of Delaware.

Biden, who earned a bachelor's degree from the university in 1965, told students that they were graduating during a "consequential and defining time" in history during which the United States has "faced some of its most difficult tests."

Advertisement

The president said that he had decided not to run for office again until the deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

"In the United States of America, in the 21st century, people coming out of fields at night carrying torches," Biden said.

RELATED Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting

"Close your eyes. Remember what you saw. Their veins bulging, preaching the same hate -- white supremacy -- chanting the same Nazi phrases -- not figuratively, literally, that were being chanted in the '30s in Europe. Torches lit again."

Advertisement

Biden said that he learned from the Charlottesville protests, during which a white supremacist ran over counter-protester Heather Heyer with his car and killed her, that "you can't eliminate hate."

He added that, nearly four years later, a "mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol" which he called "the very citadel of democracy."

RELATED Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference

"Imagine what you'd be thinking today if you had heard this morning, before you got here, that a group of a thousand people broke down the doors of the parliament in Great Britain, killed two police officers, smashed and ransacked the office of members of the British Parliament, or any other," Biden said.

"What would you think? What would you think? And then, just this month when we thought that white supremacy was finally being got a hold of, Buffalo, New York -- a shopping center in a Black community."

Biden told the students that he will be visiting Uvalde on Sunday to meet with the families of the 19 children and two adult teachers who were killed during the mass shooting earlier this week.

RELATED Texas official: Waiting to engage school shooter was 'wrong decision'

"Let's be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died," Biden said.

Advertisement

"In the face of such destructive forces, we have to stand stronger. We must stand stronger. We cannot outlaw tragedy, I know, but we can make America safer. We can finally do what we have to do to protect the lives of the people and of our children."

Biden also invoked his friendship with the late Sen. John McCain, a Republican, as a message for bipartisanism in the United States.

"This is not about blue and red, rural and urban. It's about America," Biden said. "The right to govern ourselves. The right to determine our own destinies, to overcome division and despair, and to meet the challenges of our time with grit and, maybe equally important, with some grace. To press ahead determined, resolved, and full of hope."

Biden's comments came after former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz spoke against gun control measures at a conference for the National Rifle Association held in Texas on Friday.

Trump said that, in the aftermath of the mass shooting, there was a "parade of cynical politicians seeking to exploit the tears of sobbing families to increase their own power and take away our constitutional rights."

Advertisement

"Every time a disturbed or a demented person commits such a hideous crime, there is always a grotesque effort by some in our society to use the suffering of others to advance their own extreme political agenda," Trump said.

"Even more repulsive is their rush to shift blame away from the villains who commit acts of mass violence and to place that blame onto the shoulders of millions of peaceful, law-abiding citizens who belong to organizations such as our wonderful NRA."

Latest Headlines

Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Enrique Tarrio, former Proud Boys leader, denied jail release
May 28 (UPI) -- Enrique Tarrio, former leader of the extremist Proud Boys group, has been denied a request to be released from jail while he awaits trial for charges stemming from the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Texas Dems release letter calling for special session after Uvalde shooting
May 28 (UPI) -- Texas Senate Democrats demanded in a letter on Saturday that the governor call a special session in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calf Canyon Fire ignited from 'zombie fire'
The recently ranked largest fire in New Mexico history was found Friday to have been caused by a prescribed burn that had concluded in January before reigniting in April following at least three winter weather events.
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
May 28 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris decried an "epidemic of hate" she said is sweeping the nation as she attended the Saturday funeral of Ruth Whitfield, the oldest victim of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket.
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
The 'extreme profession' that hunts the most powerful storms on Earth
Hard-core scientists aboard specially equipped National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aircraft play an integral role in hurricane forecasting.
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden suspends tariffs on Ukraine steel for one year
May 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday signed a proclamation suspending tariffs on steel from Ukraine for one year amid the Russian invasion, but he did not amend tariffs on steel products.
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump, Cruz and Abbott speak against gun control at NRA conference
May 27 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz spoke against gun control measures at a conference for the National Rifle Association held in Texas on Friday in the aftermath of the Uvalde elementary school shooting.
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
May 27 (UPI) -- A man who was in the U.S. Army Reserves when he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been convicted after claiming he didn't know the building was where Congress meets.
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
May 27 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said he was "misled" about the police response to the Uvalde elementary school shooting days after praising the response of law enforcement.
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jury enters deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case
May 27 (UPI) -- A Fairfax County, Va., jury began deliberations Friday in the defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after about six weeks of testimony and accusations of abuse from both.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
Russia-Ukraine war: Intense shelling hits Kharkiv, Mykolaiv
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Texas Gov. Abbott says he was 'misled' on police response to Uvalde shooting
Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile
Russia test fires Zircon hypersonic cruise missile
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
U.S. Army reservist convicted for storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
VP Harris decries 'epidemic of hate' in remarks at Buffalo, N.Y., funeral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement