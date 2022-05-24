Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 24, 2022 / 7:20 PM

More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission

By Daniel Uria
1/5
More than 80 senators urge Biden to expedite Sweden, Finland NATO admission
A group of more than 80 senators led by Sen. Thom Tills, R-N.C., on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expedite the process of allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO. File Photo by UPI/Facebook

May 24 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of more than 80 senators on Tuesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to expedite the process of allowing Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

In the letter led by Sens. Jean Shaheen, D-N.H., and Thom Tills, R-N.C., the lawmakers said they offer their "full support for the United States to provide mutual security assurances to the governments of Sweden and Finland," adding that expanding NATO would put Russian President Vladimir Putin on alert amid his nation's invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement

"As Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has proven, NATO, along with our democratic partners around the world, is more united than ever in opposition to the illegal acts of war waged by President Putin," they wrote. "Expanding NATO to include Finland and Sweden will send a clear message to Vladimir Putin and any leader that attempts to follow in his path, that the free world stands ready to defend its values and sovereignty."

Sweden and Finland simultaneously applied to join NATO on Wednesday after mulling the decision in the weeks following Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden, Quad leaders pledge 'free' Indo-Pacific amid 'dark hour' in Russia-Ukraine war

Biden last week met with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto as he assured the two nations have full U.S. support and called their moves to join NATO "momentous" actions.

"I'm proud to welcome and offer the strong support of the United States for the applications of two great democracies and two close, highly capable partners to join the strongest and most powerful defensive alliance in the history of the world," Biden said.

The two countries' efforts to join the alliance still face an uphill battle as all NATO members must unanimously approve new member states and Turkey immediately blocked the beginning of NATO accession talks for Finland and Sweden saying there were issues to work through regarding the two nations joining.

RELATED Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol

War in Ukraine: Scenes from Kharkiv

A woman eats food given to her by volunteers at a food delivery station run by a Hare Krishna group in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2022. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Russia cuts off natural gas supply to Finland

Latest Headlines

At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
May 24 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a South Texas elementary school left 18 students and at least one adult dead after a gunman opened fire Tuesday, local officials said.
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Michigan GOP candidate won't quit race after false signature accusations
May 24 (UPI) -- Former Detroit police Chief James Craig on Tuesday called on Michigan's attorney general to investigate after the state's election bureau found his gubernatorial campaign submitted false petition signatures.
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
National Weather Service predicts above-normal Atlantic hurricane season
May 24 (UPI) -- The National Weather Service's forecasters on Tuesday predicted an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, expecting 14 to 21 named storms.
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Judge blocks auction of Dorothy's long-lost 'Wizard of Oz' dress
May 24 (UPI) -- Dorothy's long-lost "Wizard of Oz" dress, worth up to $1.2 million, will not be auctioned Tuesday after a judge blocked the sale over a lawsuit filed by a woman claiming the dress belonged to her relative.
Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks on Texas elementary school shooting
May 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver remarks from the White House at 8:15 p.m. in response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 14 students and one teacher dead Tuesday.
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptist leaders vow to release secret list of accused sex abusers
May 24 (UPI) -- Southern Baptist Convention leaders announced plans Tuesday to release a secret list of hundreds of ministers and church personnel accused of sexual abuse, after a report found church leaders suppressed abuse claims.
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commission offers new names for U.S. Army bases named for Confederate leaders
May 24 (UPI) -- The congressional Naming Commission submitted its list Tuesday of suggested name changes for nine U.S. Army facilities named for Confederate leaders.
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nasdaq falls 2% as Snap posts worst-ever single-day loss
May 24 (UPI) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.35% Tuesday as shares of Snap fell 43.08%, dragging down other major tech stocks on negative quarterly forecasts.
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Iraqi man with ISIS link plotted to kill President George W. Bush, DOJ says
May 24 (UPI) -- An Iraqi citizen with suspected ties to the Islamic State was arrested in Ohio and charged with a plot to kill former President George W. Bush, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Chrysler parent Stellantis to build EV battery plant in Indiana
May 24 (UPI) -- Stellantis announced a $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung SDI to build the automaker's first electric vehicle battery plant in the United States. The plant in Kokomo, Ind., will create 1,400 new jobs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
Consultant: Amber Heard lost $45M-$50M after statements by Johnny Depp's lawyer
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
At least 18 students, 1 adult killed in shooting at Texas elementary school
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
Russia takes control of town of Svitlodarsk; 200 bodies found in Mariupol
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
U.S. submarine's grounding 'preventable,' says Navy probe
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Walmart recalling 'Juneteenth' ice cream after social media backlash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement