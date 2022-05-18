Trending
May 18, 2022 / 4:16 PM

Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Danielle Haynes
Ashley Biden arrives before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2021. Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Jonathan Ernst/UPI | License Photo

May 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, tested positive for COVID-19, derailing her upcoming overseas trip, the first lady's spokesman said Wednesday.

Ashley Biden, 40, was expected to accompany her mother, first lady Jill Biden, on her trip to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday.

East Wing spokesman Michael LaRosa said Ashley Biden hasn't had close contact with either of her parents.

Jill Biden spoke about her daughter Wednesday during a White House event on youth mental health. She didn't mention her COVID-19 diagnosis.

"You know, our daughter, Ashley, is a social worker," the first lady said. "And ... she used to come home every day when we all lived together and tell us about ... the challenges, about the kinds of trauma that she sees in her work.

"But she also shares the hope she feels when she's able to help. And I know that there are a lot of people here today who offer that same help. And I want to thank all of you here in the audience who do that. So, thank you."

Ashley Biden is the youngest of Joe Biden's four children and the only one he shares with Jill Biden. He also has a son, Hunter Biden, 52, from his first marriage, along with Beau Biden, who died in 2015, and Naomi "Amy" Biden, who died in 1972.

This week in Washington

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks about President Biden's up-coming trip to Asia, as well as Sweden and Finland's desire to join NATO, at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

