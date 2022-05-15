Advertisement
May 15, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Buffalo mass shooting suspect on suicide watch, had prior contact with police

By Adam Schrader
May 15 (UPI) -- The man arrested in the homicide of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y.,, has been placed on suicide watch.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said during a news conference Sunday that Payton Gendron, 18, was placed on suicide watch because he made an apparent threat to kill himself after carrying out the attack at the Tops grocery store.

"Because of his actions yesterday taking the assault rifle and putting it under his chin, he's on suicide watch. So he's on direct observation by our deputies, video surveillance, and he's in a unit separated from all other incarcerated individuals," Garcia said.

"His travels throughout the facility will be by himself, along with two deputies and a sergeant. He will be treated as everyone else is treated in the Erie County Holding Center, humanely and with respect and will receive correctional health and mental health help as needed."

RELATED Shoppers, security guard among victims of Buffalo mass shooting

Gendron was arrested and charged with first-degree murder for fatally shooting 10 people, including a beloved retired police officer working as a security guard who confronted the shooter, and injuring three others at the grocery store Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said during a newshi conference Saturday that 11 of the 13 total victims were Black and officials have called it a "racially motivated" attack. It is the deadliest in the United States since the start of 2022, according to data held by the Gun Violence Archive.

"The evidence we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this was an absolute racist hate crime. It will be prosecuted as a hate crime. This is someone who has hate in their heart, soul and mind and there is no mistake that this is the direction it is going in," Gramaglia said Sunday.

RELATED Milwaukee under curfew after shootings leave 21 injured

Gramaglia said that warrants are being obtained to search his home and a warrant was already executed on his car. Further warrants will also include his social media platforms, a computer, telephone and "any other digital footprints that might come along."

Officials revealed that Gendron was in Buffalo on Friday before the attack and Gramaglia said officials "know he did some reconnaissance on the area and on the store."

He also confirmed that Gendron had contact with state police last year after he made "generalized threats" at his high school.

RELATED Adreian Payne, ex-Michigan State basketball star, dies in shooting

"State police had brought this individual in for a mental health evaluation. He went to the local hospital, he was there for, the information we have, is about a day and a half," Gramaglia said. "He was evaluated and released at that point."

Pages from a manifesto Gendron is believed to have written ahead of the mass shooting have been obtained by United Press International. In some of the pages, Gendron allegedly detailed his plans for the attack and allegedly made numerous racist and anti-immigration remarks.

President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday that the "horrific shooting" was "a racially motivated hate crime" and "abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation."

"Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America," Biden said.

"Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism."

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlanta rapper Lil Keed dies at 24
May 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Keed of Atlanta died Friday, his record label Young Stoner Life announced on Sunday. He was 23.
2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Houston flea market
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Houston flea market
May 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said at least two people were killed and three others were injured Sunday during a shooting that erupted at a busy Houston flea market.
One dead, four critically injured in shooting at California church
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One dead, four critically injured in shooting at California church
May 15 (UPI) -- One person was killed and four others were critically injured in a shooting at a California church, authorities said Sunday.
Biden stresses police funding funding on National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden stresses police funding funding on National Peace Officers' Memorial Service
May 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden expressed a commitment to funding law enforcement during remarks for the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Sunday.
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman suffered stroke ahead of Pa. primary
May 15 (UPI) -- John Fetterman, a candidate for the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, said Sunday that is recovering from a stroke with the state set to vote in its primary election on Tuesday.
Shoppers, security guard among victims of Buffalo mass shooting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Shoppers, security guard among victims of Buffalo mass shooting
May 15 (UPI) -- The families of some of the victims of the "racially motivated" mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., have come forward to identify their lost loved ones.
Atmosphere primed for potent storms across Northeast, mid-Atlantic
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Atmosphere primed for potent storms across Northeast, mid-Atlantic
The atmosphere is primed to set off a threat for feisty storms early this week across portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Mitch McConnell urges Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism
May 15 (UPI) -- Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Payton Gendron, 18, arraigned on murder charge for Buffalo mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Payton Gendron, 18, arraigned on murder charge for Buffalo mass shooting
May 14 (UPI) -- The man arrested for killing 10 people and injuring three others in what authorities have called a "racially motivated" mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, has been arraigned in a court and charged with murder.
Jeff Bezos says new disinformation board should investigate Biden tweet
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Jeff Bezos says new disinformation board should investigate Biden tweet
May 14 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, has asked a new Disinformation Governance Board created by Joe Biden's administration to investigate a tweet from the president himself.
