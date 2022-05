File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Authorities in Southern California have arrested actor and comedian Andy Dick after a man said he was sexually assaulted at a campground in the mountains south of Los Angeles. The incident occurred in Orange County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies got a call from the man who reported the assault at a campsite near the Santa Ana Mountains, they added. Advertisement

Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery when deputies arrived to investigate.

Prosecutors had not yet filed charges in the case by late Wednesday, but Dick was held in the Orange County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Authorities were expected to give an update Thursday on possible charges.

Dick has been arrested on a number of occasions before. In 1999, he was charged with drug offenses after he drove his car into a power pole and five years later he was charged with indecent exposure at a Los Angeles-area fast food restaurant.

The actor was investigated for drug possession and sexual assault in 2008, arrested on groping charges in separate cases 2010 and 2018 and faced theft charges in 2014 for allegedly stealing a necklace. Last summer, Dick was arrested on felony assault charges for purportedly attacking a man with a chair. That case is pending trial.