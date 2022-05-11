Hayden Panettiere to reprise role as Kirby Reed in sixth 'Scream' movie

Actress Hayden Panettiere is best known for starring in the NBC series "Heroes" and films like "Remember The Titans" and "Custody." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Hayden Panettiere is set to return for the sixth installment in the Scream franchise. Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that Panettiere will reprise her role from 2011's Scream 4, where she played Kirby Reed, a student and horror fanatic at Woodsboro High School who ultimately survived in that film. Advertisement

The fan-favorite character's return comes after Spyglass and Paramount confirmed that four survivors from last year's Scream also will return for the new movie. Panettiere will star alongside Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

The next Scream film will pick up with Sam Carpenter (Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Gooding) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega) -- the four survivors from the most recent Ghostface killings -- as they depart Woodsboro and begin a fresh chapter.

Principal photography on the film is scheduled to begin this summer, with the untitled movie set for a March 31, 2023, theatrical release.

The sixth Scream movie will be helmed by the filmmaking team behind the fifth installment. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay.

Paul Neinstein, William Sherak and Vanderbilt will serve as producers on the new project, with original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive producing alongside Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianna Maddalena.

Panettiere is best known for starring in the NBC series Heroes and films like Remember The Titans and Custody.