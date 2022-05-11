Trending
Advertisement
Movies
May 11, 2022 / 10:54 PM

Hayden Panettiere to reprise role as Kirby Reed in sixth 'Scream' movie

By Connor Grott
Hayden Panettiere to reprise role as Kirby Reed in sixth 'Scream' movie
Actress Hayden Panettiere is best known for starring in the NBC series "Heroes" and films like "Remember The Titans" and "Custody." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Hayden Panettiere is set to return for the sixth installment in the Scream franchise.

Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures announced Wednesday that Panettiere will reprise her role from 2011's Scream 4, where she played Kirby Reed, a student and horror fanatic at Woodsboro High School who ultimately survived in that film.

Advertisement

The fan-favorite character's return comes after Spyglass and Paramount confirmed that four survivors from last year's Scream also will return for the new movie. Panettiere will star alongside Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega.

The next Scream film will pick up with Sam Carpenter (Barrera), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Brown), Chad Meeks-Martin (Gooding) and Tara Carpenter (Ortega) -- the four survivors from the most recent Ghostface killings -- as they depart Woodsboro and begin a fresh chapter.

Principal photography on the film is scheduled to begin this summer, with the untitled movie set for a March 31, 2023, theatrical release.

The sixth Scream movie will be helmed by the filmmaking team behind the fifth installment. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct, while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay.

Advertisement

Paul Neinstein, William Sherak and Vanderbilt will serve as producers on the new project, with original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella executive producing alongside Spyglass' Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianna Maddalena.

Panettiere is best known for starring in the NBC series Heroes and films like Remember The Titans and Custody.

Read More

Third 'South Park' special premieres June 1 on Paramount+ Andrew McCarthy: 'Brat' memoir is an 'honest reckoning' of teen idol years 'The Terminal List' photos: Chris Pratt plays Navy SEAL

Latest Headlines

Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
Movies // 10 hours ago
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
May 11 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively will be returning to star in a sequel to "A Simple Favor," Lionsgate and Amazon Studios has announced.
LeBron James 'House Party' pics show hosts living it up
Movies // 10 hours ago
LeBron James 'House Party' pics show hosts living it up
May 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released two first look images from "House Party" on Wednesday. LeBron James produces and is the subject of the comedy remake, premiering July 28 on HBO Max.
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Movies // 13 hours ago
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea.
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' sets worldwide theatrical release for August
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' sets worldwide theatrical release for August
May 11 (UPI) -- Anime film "Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero" will begin coming to theaters worldwide starting in August, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment has announced.
'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
Movies // 1 day ago
'Hustle' trailer shows Adam Sandler recruit promising basketball player
May 10 (UPI) -- "Hustle," a new sports drama film starring Adam Sandler and Juancho Hernangómez, is coming to Netflix in June.
'Father of the Bride' trailer: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan prepare for a wedding
Movies // 2 days ago
'Father of the Bride' trailer: Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan prepare for a wedding
May 9 (UPI) -- Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan must come to gripes with their eldest daughter getting married in the trailer for HBO Max's "Father of the Bride" remake.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
Movies // 2 days ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' teaser trailer introduces Jake, Neytiri's family
May 9 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water," a new film starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, will open in theaters in December.
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Movies // 2 days ago
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
May 9 (UPI) -- Maisie Williams and Freddie Highmore are set to star in "Sinner V. Saints," which is based on a true story about an ex-beauty queen and a Mormon missionary.
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Doctor Strange' tops North American box office with $185M
May 8 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $185 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
Movies // 4 days ago
Third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' wraps production
May 7 (UPI) -- Director James Gunn has announced filming is finished on the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
Mandy Moore 'threw up' after reading penultimate 'This is Us' script: 'It destroyed me'
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Maisie Williams, Freddie Highmore to star in 'Sinner V. Saints'
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively to return for 'A Simple Favor' sequel
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October
Smashing Pumpkins to launch 'Spirits on Fire' tour in October
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement