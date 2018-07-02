Home / Entertainment News

Andy Dick charged for allegedly groping woman

July 2, 2018
July 2 (UPI) -- Andy Dick faces charges for allegedly groping a woman as she passed him on a sidewalk in Los Angeles earlier this year, city prosecutors said Monday.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told Variety it charged the actor with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery for the April 5 incident.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ the woman said Dick also made lewd comments toward her.

He was expected to appear in court later this week.

Dick has faced a number of legal troubles over the course of his career, including allegations of theft in 2014 and an arrest for sexual abuse in 2010. The sexual abuse charges were dropped in 2011.

