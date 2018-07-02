Harvey Weinstein faces new sex assault charges in NYC

July 2 (UPI) -- Manhattan's district attorney announced new charges Monday from another woman against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The grand jury charged Weinstein, 66, with an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced Monday.

Other new charges include two counts of predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony, which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

"A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York's Penal Law," Vance said. "This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward."

The new charges add to charges of rape in the first and third degrees, and criminal sexual act in the first degree, filed in late May for alleged forcible acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

The disgraced movie mogul has denied the accusations and pleaded not guilty earlier this month. He has remained free on $1 million bail.

The new indictment was based on months of investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office with assistance from the New York City Police Department, and investigation is ongoing.

Weinstein has been one of the famous men whose image has been tainted since last year with the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and several women's accusations of sexual assault.