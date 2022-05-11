House passes $40B Ukraine aid package amid Russia's war

House lawmakers on Tuesday passed a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives overwhelming passed a nearly $40 billion aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday night as the war in the European country nears three months old. The lawmakers voted 368-57 in favor of the bill with all those against it being from the Republican Party. Advertisement

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and chair of the House appropriations committee, praised H.B. 7691, or the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, for protecting Ukraine's democracy while strengthening national security at home.

"For nearly three months now, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's greed, growing aggression and unyielding pursuit of power have led to a grievous loss of life and humanitarian devastation," she said following the vote in a statement. "Given the magnitude of the terror campaign being waged against the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian democracy, we are morally obligated to ensure Ukraine has the security and economic aid they need."

The package includes $6 billion in military assistance for training, equipment, weapons, logistics support and the like as well as $8.7 billion to replenish U.S. stocks of military equipment the Biden administration has already sent to the besieged nation.

More than $5 billion is included to alleviate global food insecurity, $3.9 billion for European Command operations, $900 million allotted to refugee support services for arrivals from Ukraine and nearly $14 billion for the State Department to aid Kyiv.

The vote was held after President Joe Biden late last month had called on Congress to pass a $33 billion aid package, which lawmakers then increased to nearly $40 billion.

"The House took a critical step today in sending a clear, bipartisan message to Ukraine, to Russia and the world that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy against Russian aggression," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said late Tuesday in a statement.

Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer said earlier in the day that the Senate will "move swiftly" to pass the legislation on to Biden's desk.

"This is essential to helping the Ukrainian people as they continue fighting back against Putin's aggression," he tweeted.

Republicans who voted against the bill voiced disapproval over the speed with which it was approved.

From the floor on Tuesday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, complained that he hasn't had a chance to see what it includes, and he forced a vote to adjourn that failed.

"Why don't we have a debate on the floor of the people's House instead of the garbage of getting a $40 billion bill at three in the afternoon, not paid for, without having any idea what's really in it?" he yelled. "We got $40 billion that is unpaid for and you want to sit here and lecture this body about what we're going to do or not do about standing alongside Ukraine?"

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., published a four-minute video to Twitter explaining his no vote as opposition to the bill over its price tag as well as to the Biden administration's and the Democrat's position on Ukraine.

"When Vladimir Putin sent his Russian armies into invade Ukraine in February of this year, we knew that was unlawful and it was criminal in nature and it was going to be a violent conflict. We also didn't know, however, that we would be paying so much and we would be experiencing so much pain," he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argued from the floor that they should be proud of the opportunity to help in a fight between democracy and dictatorship where democracy must prevail.

"The Ukrainian people are fighting the fight for their democracy and for ours as well," she said. "We must help them win so that we can have bread for the world and feed the hungry, so we can stop the horrible behavior that they are doing ... trafficking women and girls."

The vote was held after Pelosi led the first official U.S. delegation of lawmakers to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky who thanked her and the House early Wednesday for passing the bill.

"We are looking forward to consideration of this important document for us by the Senate," he said in a tweet.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, nearly 3,460 civilians have been killed and more than 5.9 million have fled the country.

The packaged approved by the House Tuesday follows Biden signing a $1.5 trillion spending bill in March that included $13.6 billion for Ukraine.

