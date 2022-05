New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic and plans to isolate and work remotely this coming week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I'm vaccinated and boosted and I'm asymptomatic," Hochul wrote on Twitter. "I'll be isolating and working remotely this week." Advertisement

Hochul said her positive test should serve as a reminder to people in the state to "get vaccinated and boosted, get tested and stay home if you don't feel well."

On Friday, Hochul appeared at an event with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, NBC News reported.

Hochul's positive test comes as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in New York, with more than 9,900 people testing positive on Saturday, while the state recorded its highest number of positive tests since the end of January with 13,902 on Thursday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for the virus as well in April.