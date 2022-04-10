NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up with a "raspy voice" on Sunday but has not experienced any other symptoms, a spokesman said. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, a spokesman said. Adams, 61, woke up with a "raspy voice" and tested negative on a rapid test but then took a PCR test "out of an abundance of caution" that returned a positive result, press secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement. Advertisement

"At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week," Levy said.

Levy added that Adams will continue to work remotely and would also take anti-viral medications "offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well."

Adams' public schedule had been updated earlier showing the cancellation of multiple in-person public appearances.

Adams, who is vaccinated against the virus, had visited the state capital in Albany on Saturday for a meeting with lawmakers and had also held a series of interviews promoting his first 100 days in office.

He said in an interview Wednesday at City Hall that he had never tested positive for COVID-19 before, despite running his campaign and starting his time as mayor amid the pandemic.

"I've never had a positive diagnosis," he said. "I've felt good and I haven't felt the symptoms, and I am around people all the time -- even in the heart of COVID. I was at ground zero. For whatever reason, I think it's a combination of my eating lifestyle, and some luck maybe involved but no, I never had it."