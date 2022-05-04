Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2022 / 5:23 PM

Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed

By Danielle Haynes
Arizona judge rules death row prisoner competent to be executed
Clarence Dixon was convicted and sentenced to death in 2002 for the 1978 rape and murder of 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin, an Arizona State University student. File Photo courtesy of the Arizona attorney general's office

May 4 (UPI) -- An Arizona judge on Wednesday ruled that a man sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a university student in 1978 is competent to be executed next week.

Clarence Dixon, 66, is scheduled to be receive a lethal injection May 11.

Advertisement

He was sentenced to death for the murder of 21-year-old Deana Bowdoin. Dixon was connected to the slaying about two decades later with the enhancement of DNA testing. He had already been serving a life sentence on a 1986 sexual assault conviction.

Pinal County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson ruled that Dixon is mentally competent based on the state's expert. Dixon's attorneys took issue with the fact that the expert only met with and evaluated Dixon over video for 70 minutes.

RELATED Arizona judge rejects challenge of state's clemency board in death row case

"Clarence Dixon has suffered from paranoid schizophrenia for decades and has delusions surrounding his upcoming execution," attorney Eric Zuckerman said. "Although the record clearly shows that he is not mentally competent to be executed, the superior court's reliance on the discredited testimony of an unqualified expert who admitted to destroying the only recording of his interview with Mr. Dixon shortly before the hearing and to never asking Mr. Dixon why he believes he is being executed is deeply alarming.

Advertisement

"We will ask the Arizona Supreme Court to apply the correct standard and ensure that Mr. Dixon is not executed while mentally incompetent in violation of the Eighth Amendment."

In a court filing last month, Dixon's lawyers said his execution would violate the 8th Amendment, which protects against cruel and unusual punishment, because he has a "well-documented history" of paranoid schizophrenia.

RELATED Missouri executes man who confessed to killing elderly couple

They said two court-appointed psychiatrists found Dixon to be incompetent as part of an unrelated assault case. Then-Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sandra Day O'Connor found Dixon not guilty by reason of insanity in that case.

They said delusions caused by the mental illness keep him from having a rational understanding of his punishment.

Arizona officials announced plans to set Dixon's execution date in April 2021. At the time, his lawyer, Dale Baich, said his client experienced "chronic neglect" as a child and has had mental illness for decades. He said the murder case rested "almost entirely" on DNA evidence and that other evidence was inconclusive or excluded Dixon.

RELATED Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee suspends executions, launches review of lethal injections

The Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted unanimously last week to deny Dixon's petition for clemency. If executed next week, Dixon will be the sixth person put to death in the United States this year and first in Arizona since 2014.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken tests positive for COVID-19
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon.
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Senate Judiciary Committee calls for new rules to curb credit card fees
May 4 (UPI) -- Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee called Wednesday for new rules to rein in "unreasonable" swipe fees charged by credit companies Visa and Mastercard.
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises 932 points after Federal Reserve announces interest rate hike
May 4 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 932 points on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced a half-point interest rate hike.
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden: National debt expected to shrink this quarter
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced that the national debt is expected to shrink this quarter as he addressed economic growth, jobs and deficit reduction on Wednesday from the White House.
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal, will sentence him to 20-25 years
May 4 (UPI) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday accepted Derek Chauvin's plea deal on federal charges stemming from Chauvin's murder of George Floyd in 2020.
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Smithsonian Zoo reinforces barriers around flamingo yard after fox kills 25 of them
May 4 (UPI) -- A wild fox has killed 25 American flamingos and one Northern pintail duck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo. The zoo has increased measures protecting the remaining birds.
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HHS chief Becerra says Biden administration to 'double down' on women's healthcare
May 4 (UPI) -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday the Biden administration plans to "double down" to ensure women receive reproductive healthcare to which they're entitled.
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
May 4 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday concluded a two-day policy meeting and took a major step against surging inflation by making its highest interest rate hike in decades -- a half-point to between 3/4 and 1%.
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
May 4 (UPI) -- TurboTax owner Intuit agreed to pay $141 million in restitution to millions of low-income residents for deceptive practices, the New York attorney general's office announced Wednesday.
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden recognizes Olympians, Paralympians at White House ceremony
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hailed Olympic athletes from the Summer and Winter Games on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, calling them an inspiration to all U.S. residents.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Federal Reserve orders half-point interest rate hike in move to curb rising inflation
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Rome residents impose curfew after increase in wild boar attacks
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Judge denies Amber Heard's request to throw out Johnny Depp defamation suit
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump settles non-profit spending lawsuit with Washington, D.C.
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement