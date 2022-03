A sign during a teachers' strike in Los Angeles outside of City Hall on January 18, 2019. Minneapolis teachers' strike reached its 14th day on Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The Minneapolis educators strike reached its 14th day Monday with the school district making what it called its "final offer" to education support professionals. Students have been out of school for two weeks as the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers remains at odds with Minneapolis Public Schools over a score of issues. Advertisement

The school district's proposal raises the hourly wage for 85% of the education support professionals to $23 per hour, or nearly $35,000 for full-time workers annually. The district also offered up to $6,000 in bonuses and a committed to investing $3.5 million in additional hours for them.

The union said on Sunday, though, that it was not enough for them to end the strike.

"While we appreciate MPS getting to where they are, we know they can get to $35,000 for ESP," the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, according to Minneapolis Public Radio. "It won't take much more on their part to settle this strike and get our students and educators back to school. We believe we can get this done."

Minneapolis School Board Chair Kim Ellison said the current offer would require the district to make budget cuts in other areas to accommodate it.

The negotiations with the educational support professionals are separate from the district's teachers, where unresolved issues remain. Both sides said Friday there were signs of progress but still no agreement.

With Monday's school closure due to the strike, the school district has fallen five days under the minimal school days required by state law. The district said is working to revise its calendar with the Minnesota Department of Education.

Greta Callahan, president of the Minnesota Federation of Teachers, said the union has been negotiating with the school district for more than a year before the strike.