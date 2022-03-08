Teachers, education professionals strike in Minneapolis

March 8 (UPI) -- Teachers and educational support professionals in Minneapolis went on strike Tuesday morning, which led to the closure of schools for nearly 30,000 students.

It's the first strike in the district since 1970.

Advertisement

The walkout was announced Monday night after union leaders said they were unable to reach an agreement with Minneapolis Public Schools over issues of wages, class size caps and calls by the union for more mental health support for students.

"While it is disappointing to hear this news, we know our organizations' mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students," the district said on its website in a post on Monday night. "MPS (Minneapolis Public Schools) will remain at the mediation table non-stop in an effort to reduce the length and impact of this strike."

Greta Callahan, president of the Minnesota Federation of Teachers said the union has been negotiating for more than a year. "This is a righteous fight," Callahan said at a rally on Tuesday that was streamed on Facebook.

Advertisement

Among the issues, the union is asking for a living wage for hourly workers. Callahan told KARE 11 earlier on Tuesday that those workers "on average are making $24,000 per year right now" and that the federation is seeking a salary of $35,000.

"We are standing up for our students, our colleagues and this community and we will not back down," Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, told participants at Tuesday's rally.