The resumption of public tours next month will be the first time that visitors will be allowed in the White House since President Joe Biden took office. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced Thursday that it will resume giving public tours next month, about two years after they were halted due to COVID-19. The White House shut down the tours in mid-March 2020 shortly after the coronavirus disease arrived in the United States. Advertisement

Officials said on Tuesday that the tours will resume beginning April 15. They will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, excluding federal holidays.

"Consistent with prior practices, public White House tour requests must be submitted a minimum of 21 days in advance and no more than 90 days in advance of the requested tour date," the White House said in a statement.

Officials said that face masks will not be required during the tours -- but masks will be available at the White House at the start of the tour.

"The White House ... reserves the right to adjust the availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance," the statement added.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the tour, displays symptoms or been in close contact with someone who has the disease should refrain from taking tours, officials said.

When they resume next month, the tours will be the first under President Joe Biden, who took office in January 2021.