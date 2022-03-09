Trending
March 9, 2022 / 8:59 AM

Biden signs order to study impacts of cryptocurrencies, explore oversight policies

By Clyde Hughes
The Coinbase logo is seen in Times Square in New York City on April 14, 2021. President Biden's order aims to study the impact of cryptocurrencies on multiple fronts, including national security.  File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday creating a national policy that addresses the risk and benefits of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets and the technology related to them.

The order directs federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial markets and national security, and also urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether it should create its own cryptocurrency.

The order establishes policy for digital assets from the point of six priorities -- consumer and investor protection; financial stability; illicit finance; U.S. leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness; financial inclusion; and responsible innovation.

"Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen explosive growth in recent years, surpassing a $3 trillion market cap last November and up from $14 billion just five years prior," the White House said in a statement.

President Biden's order comes amid some concern that Russia could attempt to use cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to dodge sanctions for the war in Ukraine. File Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
RELATED Cryptocurrency donations to Ukraine top $52 million as Russian ruble falls

"Surveys suggest that around 16% of adult Americans -- approximately 40 million people -- have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrencies. Over 100 countries are exploring or piloting Central Bank Digital Currencies, a digital form of a country's sovereign currency."

Setting up national policies on cryptocurrencies and other digital assets has taken on new urgency since Russia's war in Ukraine. Last week, Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Mark Warner of Virginia, Sherrod Brown of Ohio Jack Reed of Rhode Island sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen raising concerns about the potential use of cryptocurrency to evade sanctions.

"The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and at the technological frontier, but also has substantial implications for consumer protection, financial stability, national security, and climate risk," the White House added on Wednesday.

RELATED Ukraine conflict: Russia is mostly protected from sanctions

"The United States must maintain technological leadership in this rapidly growing space, supporting innovation while mitigating the risks for consumers, businesses, the broader financial system and the climate."

Biden's order comes amid some concern that Russia will use cryptocurrencies to dodge sanctions for the war in Ukraine, which is in its third week. The United States, Europe and Japan are all considering measures to limit that prospect.

RELATED New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading

