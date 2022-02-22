Trending
Feb. 22, 2022 / 7:20 AM

Biden to announce investments in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet with other administration officials on Tuesday to discuss bolstering the supply chain for key minerals that are made in America. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host White House meeting on Tuesday with officials and experts to announce new investments supporting U.S. production of minerals that go into various key items, thereby easing reliance on foreign-made minerals, officials said.

The president will be joined at the announcement by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Biden is expected to address investments in domestic production of key critical minerals and materials needed for everything from batteries to electric vehicles, and the creation of jobs around it.

China, an increasing economic adversary of the United States, dominates to market in many areas.

The White House said Biden and the other officials will hold Tuesday's meeting at 3:30 p.m. EST.

"Critical minerals provide the building blocks for many modern technologies and are essential to our national security and economic prosperity," the White House said in a statement.

"These minerals -- such as rare earth elements, lithium, and cobalt -- can be found in products from computers to household appliances. They are also key inputs in clean energy technologies like batteries, electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels."

The White House said Biden also will announce that the Defense Department has awarded MP Materials $35 million to separate and process heavy rare earth elements in California.

Administration officials said Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables will further announce that it break ground on a new demonstration facility this spring to test the commercial viability of the sustainable lithium extraction process from geothermal brine -- and the Energy Department will undertake a $140 million project funded by the infrastructure law to recover rare earth elements and critical minerals from coal ash and other mine waste, reducing the need for new mining.

Another project in partnership with Ford and Volvo addresses the recycling of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries at Nevada-based facilities to extract lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite.

"As the world transitions to a clean energy economy, global demand for these critical minerals is set to skyrocket by 400-600% over the next several decades, and, for minerals such as lithium and graphite used in electric vehicle batteries, demand will increase by even more -- as much as 4,000%," the White House said.

