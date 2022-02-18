Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 7:09 PM

Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest

By Danielle Haynes
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas filed motions Friday seeking to have the judge and district attorney removed from her case, citing conflict of interest.

The court documents said members of Melissa Lucio's defense team in her 2008 murder trial now work for Judge Gabriela Garcia for the 138th District and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.

Advertisement

Former defense attorney Peter Gilman now serves as assistant district attorney. Irma Gilman, who previously worked as a paralegal for her husband, Peter Gilman, now works as Garcia's court administrator.

Lucio, 53, is scheduled to be executed April 27 for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Police said Lucio confessed to beating her daughter to death, but her lawyers said witnesses and evidence showed the girl accidentally fell down a flight of stairs.

RELATED Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 4

Lucio's current attorneys said Peter Gilman and Irma Gilman owe their client "a continuing duty" to cooperate with them on her current appeals. Lucio is seeking to have her execution date withdrawn citing a wrongful conviction.

Advertisement

Attorney Tivon Schardl said Garcia and Saenz, therefore, are automatically disqualified from Lucio's case under Texas law.

"Judge Garcia's and D.A. Saenz's roles in this case have the effect of obstructing Melissa Lucio's access to evidence," Schardl said. "As Ms. Lucio's defense team at trial, Peter Gilman and Irma Gilman have a duty to cooperate with Ms. Lucio's current counsel. But as long as D.A. Saenz is on the case, Peter Gilman's conflict of interest prevents him from cooperating with Ms. Lucio's current attorneys. And as long as Judge Garcia is on the case, Irma Gilman can't cooperate with Ms. Lucio's counsel because it would be a prohibited ex parte communication."

RELATED Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution

Lucio's lawyers said she's innocent of her daughter's death and that Mariah fell down a flight of outdoor stairs while the family was moving to a new apartment.

Court documents indicated girl was known to have a "mild physical disability" that made her unsteady while walking and had had fallen before. They said the child appeared uninjured after the fall, but she didn't wake up from a nap two days later.

In a filing earlier this month, her attorneys accused police of discounting "medical and scientific evidence" indicating Mariah's death was accidental. Vanessa Potkin, director of special litigation at the Innocence Project, said police pressured Lucio to confess during an interrogation within hours of the death of her daughter.

Advertisement
RELATED Former Tennessee death row prisoner's new life sentences to be concurrent

Lawyers said Lucio repeatedly told police she didn't kill her daughter, but officers yelled at and berated her. They said she was vulnerable to what they described as a coercive interrogation technique after years of abuse and trauma.

"While pregnant with twins, Melissa was subjected to a 5-hour, late-night and aggressive interrogation until, physically and emotionally exhausted, she agreed to say, 'I guess I did it.' Melissa suffered a lifetime of sexual abuse -- starting when she was only 6 years old -- and domestic violence, which made her especially vulnerable to the police's coercive interrogation tactics," Potkin said.

Lucio's lawyers also took issue with the trial judge's decision not to allow defense attorneys to present expert witnesses who could have testified about how her past trauma may have influenced her confession.

A federal appeals court later said such evidence would've been important in her initial trial, during which prosecutors didn't provide any physical evidence or witness testimony to suggest Lucio ever abused Mariah or any of her other 11 children.

Latest Headlines

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday issued reprieves for three executions scheduled to take place later this year, citing struggles to obtain the drugs needed for the state's lethal injection protocol.
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took classified information from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed Friday.
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' challenge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' challenge
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said Friday it would hear an appeal challenging the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy amid efforts from President Joe Biden's administration to undo the program.
Biden signs stopgap funding bill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap funding bill
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill Friday to fund the government for another three weeks and avert a government shutdown.
Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Coastal Southern California will experience major increases in wildfire days in the mid-21st century, according to a new study from the University of California-Los Angeles.
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A winter storm blanketing Illinois and Indiana Thursday and Friday left motorists on two roadways stranded in cars for hours, with one described as a 100-vehicle pile-up, and two highways were shut down for hours.
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has given preliminary approval for the $6 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Poland, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Friday that it has adopted rules banning or restricting certain investment and trading activities by Federal Reserve officials.
Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro has resigned from his post in charge of the nation's largest public university system amid criticism that he mishandled reported cases of sexual misconduct.
FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the first smartphone app to deliver insulin using the t:connect app from Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement