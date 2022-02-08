Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 8, 2022 / 6:10 PM

Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date

By Danielle Haynes
Woman on Texas' death row seeks withdrawn execution date
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter. File Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas asked Tuesday to have her upcoming execution date withdrawn or modified, saying her 2-year-old daughter's death in 2007 was accidental and she was coerced into falsely confessing.

Melissa Lucio, 53, is scheduled to be executed April 27 for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah. Police said Lucio confessed to beating her daughter to death, but her lawyers said witnesses and evidence showed the girl accidentally fell down a flight of stairs.

Advertisement

Defense lawyers said Mariah fell down a flight of outdoor stairs while the family was moving to a new apartment.

The girl was known to have a "mild physical disability" that made her unsteady while walking and had had fallen before. They said the child appeared uninjured after the fall, but she didn't wake up from a nap two days later.

RELATED Mississippi Supreme Court orders hearing for prisoner seeking execution

In a filing Tuesday, her attorneys accused police of discounting "medical and scientific evidence" indicating Mariah's death was accidental. Vanessa Potkin, director of special litigation at the Innocence Project, said police pressured Lucio to confess during an interrogation within hours of the death of her daughter.

Lawyers said Lucio repeatedly told police she didn't kill her daughter, but officers yelled at and berated her. They said she was vulnerable to what they described as a coercive interrogation technique after years of abuse and trauma.

Advertisement

"While pregnant with twins, Melissa was subjected to a 5-hour, late-night and aggressive interrogation until, physically and emotionally exhausted, she agreed to say, 'I guess I did it.' Melissa suffered a lifetime of sexual abuse -- starting when she was only 6 years old -- and domestic violence, which made her especially vulnerable to the police's coercive interrogation tactics," Potkin said.

RELATED Alabama carries out execution of death row inmate Matthew Reeves

Lucio's lawyers also took issue with the trial judge's decision not to allow defense attorneys to present expert witnesses who could have testified about how her past trauma may have influenced her confession.

A federal appeals court later said such evidence would've been important in her initial trial, during which prosecutors didn't provide any physical evidence or witness testimony to suggest Lucio ever abused Mariah or any of her other 11 children.

Tivon Schardl, a federal defender who serves as one of Lucio's attorneys, said a "strong innocence claim" exists in the case and accused Texas of rushing to execute her.

RELATED Oklahoma executes man convicted of double murder

"Texas tore this family apart through the cruelty and injustice of Melissa's wrongful conviction. Her children, mother, and siblings have been traumatized by Melissa's arrest, prosecution, and death sentence," Schardl said.

Potkin said the state should withdraw Lucio's execution date to allow the courts, prosecutors, defense attorneys, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the parole board to review the case.

Advertisement

"There is too much doubt to execute Melissa Lucio. Too many questions remain about the results of the autopsy, the conduct of interrogators, prosecutors, and courts, and Melissa's mental impairments," Potkin said.

Latest Headlines

University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
University of California settles sexual abuse lawsuit over former gynecologist
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The University of California settled a lawsuit Tuesday with more than 200 people who claim they were sexually abused by a former gynecologist with the school, according to lawyers for the school.
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Vermont House advances constitutional amendment guaranteeing abortion rights
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Vermont House on Tuesday voted 107-41 to advance a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to abortion, contraception and other reproductive care.
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
President Joe Biden calls new electric vehicle charger factory a sign of resurgent economy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Tuesday pointed to a soon-to-be-built factory that will produce thousands of electric vehicle chargers as a sign of the country's resurgent economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai, Kia: Owners of over 485K cars recalled for fire risk should park outdoors
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Hyundai and Kia have advised drivers of over 485,000 cars to park outdoors due to fire risk.
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow gains 371 points behind strong corporate earnings reports
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 371 points on Tuesday as markets rallied back from a slow start to the week behind strong earnings reports.
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff rushed out of D.C. school over bomb threat
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of an event at a Washington, D.C., high school Tuesday because of a security concern, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Meta's oversight board calls on Facebook, Instagram to protect privacy
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The oversight board of Meta, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recommended Tuesday that the social media sites better protect private addresses from online leaks called doxxing.
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mom's texts shared in court hearing on Oxford High School shooting
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Acquaintances of the mother of a teen accused of a mass shooting at a Michigan high school in November testified about her reaction to his alleged involvement Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protesters block U.S.-Canada Ambassador Bridge
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Protesters disrupted traffic Tuesday in the Canadian city of Windsor, blocking the U.S. border crossing with Detroit, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Virginia rejects proposals for voting rights, gay marriage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Virginia rejects proposals for voting rights, gay marriage
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Virginia lawmakers decided Tuesday against letting voters decide whether to remove language barring same-sex marriage from the state's constitution or giving voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
Retired Pope Benedict XVI asks 'forgiveness' over handling of past sex abuse cases
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
White House urges millions of families to file taxes to get child tax credit payments
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
National Archives retrieved Trump White House documents from Mar-a-Lago
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Massive igloo cafe in northern India will soon set Guinness world record
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Top Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after 'credible evidence' of bullying staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement