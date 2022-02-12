Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2022 / 4:26 PM

Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze

By Adam Schrader
Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze
A firefighting helicopter works to put out the Emerald Fire near Laguna Beach. Photo courtesy Orange County Fire Authority/Facebook

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, Calif., has reached 60% containment after burning through more than 154 acres of land, officials said on Saturday.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Thursday near the neighborhoods and communities of Emerald Bay and Irvine Cove and quickly consumed about 145 acres, though the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported that it has not damaged or destroyed any buildings.

Advertisement

Cal Fire said that firefighting crews are in the process of conducting suppression repair and mop-up operations.

The U.S. Forest Service notes that mop-up operations refer to efforts to reduce residual smoke by extinguishing or removing burning material near the control line when the fire has been controlled.

RELATED Drought in Pacific Northwest adds fuel to out-of-control wildfires

Suppression repair includes repairing or minimizing damage to soil, water and other resources caused during firefighting efforts.

Capt. Steve Concialdi with the Orange County Fire Authority told the Orange County Register that 185 firefighters are still working to put out the fire but that those numbers are expected to decrease before Sunday.

He anticipates the fire will be 90% contained by Saturday night and completely contained within a few days, the outlet reported.

RELATED Forecasters tracking a storm threat for Beijing

Officials in Laguna Beach lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the then 145-acre fire.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach officials said in a statement that residents of Irvine Cove and Emerald Bay, a gated neighborhood, could return to their homes but should remain on high alert and be ready to evacuate again if needed.

The Emerald Fire came just a week after the Colorado Fire, California's first major wildfire of the year, was completely contained after burning 687 acres over 20 days in Monterey County.

RELATED Super Bowl LVI: Wind, hot weather impact preparations for Rams, Bengals

That fire had destroyed just one structure and threatened 225 others after it broke out in Palo Colorado Canyon in the Big Sur region, south of Carmel-by-the-sea.No injuries or fatalities were reported during either fire, according to the Cal Fire reports.

The unusual winter fires come after Cal Fire noted that the 2021 wildfire season had an "unusually early start" caused by extended drought and historically low rainfall levels.

Latest Headlines

Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The IRS collected facial recognition data from 7 million taxpayers using ID.me software as questions have been raised about how the agency plans to safeguard the biometric data.
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The trial for the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 as a student at Texas' Santa Fe High School in 2018 has been delayed again because he's not competent to stand trial.
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart has ended its mask requirements for employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to a company memo.
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two people have died from gunshot injuries after an hours-long standoff with Phoenix police, nine of whom were injured in the incident, authorities said.
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Laguna Beach, Calif., lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the 145-acre Emerald Fire.
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a lawsuit from a group of New York City teachers challenging a requirement that all public school workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Darrell Brooks pleads not guilty to Waukesha, Wis., parade charges
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more after driving his vehicle through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., pleaded not guilty to charges Friday.
U.S. stocks fall after White House warns of Russian invasion
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. stocks fall after White House warns of Russian invasion
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. stock indexes fell Friday as financial experts warned of "shaky investor sentiment" after the White House said Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the Winter Olympics.
Jury selected in Florida movie theater murder trial
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Jury selected in Florida movie theater murder trial
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A jury has been seated in the delayed trial of Curtis Reeves, a retired Florida police officer accused of shooting to death a fellow patron at a movie theater in 2014.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in first downhill training run
Mikaela Shiffrin places ninth in first downhill training run
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement