Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2022 / 7:02 PM

Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful

By Adam Schrader
Anthony Weiner co-hosts new radio show with former NYC mayor hopeful
Anthony Weiner, former Democratic candidate for mayor of the city of New York, arrives at a mayoral debate in August 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Former congressman Anthony Weiner, once considered a rising star in the Democratic party, is co-hosting a new radio show about politics with Curtis Sliwa, the Republican nominee who lost the 2021 mayoral election in New York City.

The radio show is an unexpected return to the public eye from Weiner, 57, who has shied away from publicity since he was ordered to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison after he was convicted of sending obscene messages and images to a 15-year-old girl in 2017.

Advertisement

The show, called The Left vs. The Right, airs on WABC-AM and broadcasted its inaugural episode on Saturday. Weiner addressed his numerous scandals during the episode.

"They say in 12-step programs that people have different bottoms. People have one close call and that's it, they run and get some help," Weiner said.

RELATED Biden warns Putin of 'swift and severe costs' amid growing tensions

"My bottom was a particularly hard one. I lost my seat in U.S. Congress. I tried to come back, and I had more problems. I had an opportunity to be the next mayor, my lifelong dream. That became undone."

Weiner, who lived in a halfway house in Brooklyn after his release from a federal prison in Massachusetts expressed criticism of the halfway-house system during the episode.

Advertisement

"Even Huma [Abedin] would have probably let me sleep on the couch in a pinch," he said.

RELATED V.P. Kamala Harris highlights lead water pipe replacement in N.J. visit

Weiner is currently in the process of a divorce from Abedin, a longtime personal aide to Hillary Clinton with whom he has one child.

Sliwa, a long-time radio host, first rose to popularity in the 1980s after founding the Guardian Angels -- a group that would patrol the streets of the Big Apple in a bid to prevent crime and help others.

He lost the general election in the mayoral race to Eric Adams, a Democrat, who had served as an officer with the NYPD then as the Brooklyn borough president.

RELATED White House warns Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics

"If you hadn't had your personal failings, there's no doubt in my mind and other peoples' minds that you would have been the mayor of the city of New York," Sliwa, 67, said during the broadcast.

"Everyone agrees, you would have beaten [Michael] Bloomberg who wanted to run for a third term. All the polls indicated that. You then crashed and burned a few times. You resurrected, crashed and burned -- resurrected, crashed and burned."

RELATED Supreme Court declines to hear NYC teacher challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Latest Headlines

Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- During a visit to Fiji on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he expects the U.S. to see a "long-term future" in the region.
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Rapper Kodak Black was shot in the leg Saturday and three other people were injured outside an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert, reports said.
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Billionaire Rick Caruso announces run for L.A. mayor
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his campaign for Los Angeles mayor on Friday.
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin Supreme Court has allowed a lower court's ban on ballot drop boxes to stand for the April election.
Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, Calif., has reached 60% containment after burning through more than 154 acres of land, officials said on Saturday.
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS collected face-scan data from 7M taxpayers, congresswoman says
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The IRS collected facial recognition data from 7 million taxpayers using ID.me software as questions have been raised about how the agency plans to safeguard the biometric data.
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas' Santa Fe High School shooting suspect's trial delayed again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The trial for the man accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 as a student at Texas' Santa Fe High School in 2018 has been delayed again because he's not competent to stand trial.
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart ends mask requirements for vaccinated employees
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Walmart has ended its mask requirements for employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to a company memo.
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
2 dead in Phoenix police standoff; 9 officers injured
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two people have died from gunshot injuries after an hours-long standoff with Phoenix police, nine of whom were injured in the incident, authorities said.
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Officials in Laguna Beach, Calif., lifted evacuation orders Friday afternoon after firefighters had contained at least 20% of the 145-acre Emerald Fire.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Rapper Kodak Black shot outside afterparty for Justin Bieber concert
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Police begin removing COVID-19 protesters on U.S.-Canada bridge
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
Laguna Beach lifts evacuation orders as firefighters contain Emerald Fire
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French police tear gas 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Paris
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
French President Macron urges for calm ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' copycats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement