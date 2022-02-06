Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 6, 2022 / 4:42 PM

Democrat Joe Manchin Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other

By Daniel Uria
1/3
Democrat Joe Manchin Republican Lisa Murkowski endorse each other
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski endorsed each other in their respective upcoming Senate races in a joint appearance on CNN Sunday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Sens. Joe Manchin and Lisa Murkowski said Sunday they would endorse one another in their upcoming elections.

Manchin, D-W.Va., and Murkowski, R-Alaska, appeared together on CNN's State of the Union in a rare show of election support across party lines.

Advertisement

"I'm endorsing my dear friend Lisa Murkowski. Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them," Manchin said, as Murkowski faces a primary challenge from Republican Kelly Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

"It's hypocritical to basically work with a person day-in and day-out, and then when they're in cycle, you're supposed to be against them because they have an R or D by their name."

RELATED House subcommittee questions election security, voting rights

Murkowski has faced backlash from the party after she was among a handful of Republicans and independents who voted to impeach Trump in January for inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The Alaska Republican State Central Committee formally endorsed Tshibaka in July, citing her impeachment vote.

Murkowski said she would also lend her endorsement to Manchin should he choose to seek re-election in 2024.

Advertisement
RELATED South Dakota Sen. John Thune announces run for re-election

Manchin, who has also found himself at odds with his party as he has withheld his vote from several key pieces of legislation in President Joe Biden's agenda including his signature Build Back Better plan, said he expects support from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer despite the rift.

"No way, shape or form will (Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell or Chuck Schumer not support their caucus. It just doesn't happen," he said, adding he has spoken to Schumer "about that and everything" in recent days.

Manchin said he had also had recently spoken with Biden but said they did not discuss legislation.

RELATED Congress' 2022 to-do list: Revived social spending bill, voting rights, Capitol riot probe

"We've had a conversation but really didn't get into that. Right now our main concern is get a budget," he said

Latest Headlines

Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Daily new U.S. COVID-19 cases declining in most states after Omicron peaks
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- U.S. COVID-19 cases are on the decline in most states as of Sunday, while deaths continued to rise.
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sneaky Atlantic storm to take a swipe at Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring the progress of a sneaky southern storm that could brush portions of the mid-Atlantic with icy conditions and unleash another round of accumulating snowfall in New Englan
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Thousands gathered in freezing downtown Minneapolis Saturday to protest against the killing of Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot by police earlier this week.
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper drops suit over memoir redactions
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A memoir from the former secretary of defense, Mark Esper, about his time in the Trump administration will move forward after a legal battle attempting to block him from publishing allegedly classified information.
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
One SEAL candidate dead, another hospitalized after "Hell Week"
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized just a few hours after both sailors completed "Hell Week," the grueling milestone of early SEAL training, the Navy announced on Saturday.
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The man accused of kidnapping a housekeeper at the Colorado ranch owned by former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg was seeking the billionaire's daughters, prosecutors said.
Pentagon board recommends transfer of mentally ill Guantánamo Bay detainee
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon board recommends transfer of mentally ill Guantánamo Bay detainee
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A mentally ill detainee held at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, should be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Saudi Arabia after two decades of imprisonment, a Pentagon board announced Friday.
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- U.S. Secret Service agents have arrested a Home Depot employee for an alleged scheme involving nearly $400,000 in counterfeit money.
Spotify removes 70 episodes of Joe Rogan podcast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spotify removes 70 episodes of Joe Rogan podcast
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Music streaming giant Spotify has quietly removed 70 episodes of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast amid a weeks-long exodus from the platform started by Neil Young.
Beachfront home left teetering on Atlantic's edge relocated for now
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Beachfront home left teetering on Atlantic's edge relocated for now
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- A beachfront house in Truro, Massachusetts, that was quite literally on the edge of collapse after being pounded by the wrath of last week's bomb cyclone has been safely relocated further inland on Cape Cod.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
5-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Oram dies after days trapped in well
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
Secret Service agents arrest Home Depot employee over nearly $400K counterfeit scheme
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
Man accused of kidnapping Bloomberg ranch housekeeper sought billionaire's daughters
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Canadian truckers descend on cities for second weekend of COVID-19 protests
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Russia's Kamila Valieva stuns during figure skating team event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement