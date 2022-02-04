Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing

1/5

Gregory McMichael (C) and his son, Travis McMichael, (L) walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia, November 24.

Gregory McMichael Thursday withdrew his guilty plea in his federal hate crimes trial. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE



Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Gregory McMichael has withdrawn his intention to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, according to court records filed Thursday evening. McMichael attorney A.J. Balbo informed U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood that McMichael is ready to stand trial on the hate crime charges next week. Advertisement

The court filing said, "The prior plea agreement is null and void. Counsel respectfully announce ready for trail on February 7, 2022."

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood rejected a plea deal for McMichael that would have sent him to federal prison for 30 years instead of state prison.

Arbery's family strenuously objected to those terms, saying they were reached without any consultation with them.

Gregory McMichael, 66, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, were sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 20 years for shooting Ahmaud Arbery to death as Arbery jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020.

The third defendant, William "Roddie" Bryan, received a slightly lesser sentence, life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael fired the shots that killed Arbery. According to ABC News, it's unclear how he will now plead in the hate crimes case.

All three men convicted in Arbery's death chased him down as Arbery jogged. The trio said they suspected Arbery of being involved in local burglaries.

They said were trying to execute a citizen's arrest. Prosecutors said Arbery was unarmed and the men had no proof of Arbery's involvement.