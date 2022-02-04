Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 4, 2022 / 9:40 AM

Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Gregory McMichael withdraws hate crimes guilty plea in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Gregory McMichael (C) and his son, Travis McMichael, (L) walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia, November 24.
Gregory McMichael Thursday withdrew his guilty plea in his federal hate crimes trial. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE
 

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Gregory McMichael has withdrawn his intention to plead guilty to federal hate crime charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, according to court records filed Thursday evening.

McMichael attorney A.J. Balbo informed U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood that McMichael is ready to stand trial on the hate crime charges next week.

Advertisement

The court filing said, "The prior plea agreement is null and void. Counsel respectfully announce ready for trail on February 7, 2022."

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Lisa Wood rejected a plea deal for McMichael that would have sent him to federal prison for 30 years instead of state prison.

Arbery's family strenuously objected to those terms, saying they were reached without any consultation with them.

Gregory McMichael, 66, and his son Travis McMichael, 35, were sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 20 years for shooting Ahmaud Arbery to death as Arbery jogged through the Satilla Shores neighborhood in Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020.

The third defendant, William "Roddie" Bryan, received a slightly lesser sentence, life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Travis McMichael fired the shots that killed Arbery. According to ABC News, it's unclear how he will now plead in the hate crimes case.

Advertisement

All three men convicted in Arbery's death chased him down as Arbery jogged. The trio said they suspected Arbery of being involved in local burglaries.

They said were trying to execute a citizen's arrest. Prosecutors said Arbery was unarmed and the men had no proof of Arbery's involvement.

Read More

Federal judge rejects hate crime plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery's killers Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery Defendant Travis McMichael testifies for 2nd day in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Latest Headlines

U.S. economy smashes expectations by adding 467,000 jobs in January
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
U.S. economy smashes expectations by adding 467,000 jobs in January
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added close to a half-million jobs during January -- a surprising surge in a national workforce that was expected to show only modest growth due to the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Southwest to resume alcohol sales after 2-year ban to curb unruly passengers
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Southwest to resume alcohol sales after 2-year ban to curb unruly passengers
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- For the first time in almost two years, Southwest Airlines says it will again begin selling alcohol on most flights after the sale of spirits was curbed after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and unruly behavior.
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CDC investigating Listeria outbreak in packaged Dole brand salads tied to 2 deaths
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a Listeria outbreak connected to Dole packaged salads that has been linked to two deaths and 17 illnesses.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration in 17 counties due to ice storm
Ice plagued a large swath of the United States Thursday evening as the multi-faced storm continued its trek, contributing to power outages and life-threatening travel conditions across the nation.
Gov. Kim Reynolds to let Iowa's COVID-19 emergency declaration expire this month
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Gov. Kim Reynolds to let Iowa's COVID-19 emergency declaration expire this month
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced that she will not renew the public health disaster emergency proclamation she put in place at the start of the pandemic when it expires in less than two weeks.
N.J. Supreme Court dismisses Republican challenge to redistricting maps
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.J. Supreme Court dismisses Republican challenge to redistricting maps
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has dismissed a Republican challenge against the state's redistricting maps, stating there was nothing unlawful about them.
U.S. sanctions NGO for funding Indonesian terrorist group
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions NGO for funding Indonesian terrorist group
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has targeted a non-governmental organization with sanctions on accusations of providing support to an Indonesia-based terrorist organization.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signs transgender athlete ban
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday signed a law banning transgender athletes from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity.
On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
On eve of Beijing Olympics, U.S. blacklists Belarus officials over repression of athletes
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Ahead of the Olympics kicking off in Beijing on Friday, the Biden administration leveled visa restrictions against several Belarusian nationals over the country's repression of athletes abroad.
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill legalizing the use of medical marijuana, making it the 37th state to allow patients access to the oft-debated medicine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Threats from QAnon conspiracists force butterfly sanctuary to close
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Mississippi becomes 37th state to legalize medical marijuana
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Canadian PM Trudeau rules out military intervention, negotiation with protesters
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Ukraine crisis: Russia says Biden's move to send troops is proof of U.S. aggression
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Rotterdam to dismantle historic bridge to accommodate Jeff Bezos' yacht
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement