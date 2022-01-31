Federal judge rejects hate crime plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery's killer

Ahmaud Arbery's parents Marcus Arbery Sr. (L) and Wanda Cooper are shown outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on June 4, 2020. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected a plea deal reached between prosecutors and Travis McMichael, a Georgia man convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in 2020. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood turned down a prospective deal for McMichael, reached over the objections of Arbery's family, under which a federal hate crimes trial would have been avoided, ABC News and Cox Media Group reported. Advertisement

Following Wood's ruling in a Brunswick, Ga., courtroom, the hearing was recessed to allow McMichael's attorneys to confer on whether to proceed with a trial or plead guilty to charges that his slaying of Arbery was racially motivated.

Under the proposed deal, McMichael was to serve a 30-year sentence in federal penitentiary before serving the remainder of a life sentence in a Georgia state facility.

RELATED 3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery's family, however, strenuously objected to those terms, saying they were reached without any consultation with them.

Travis McMichael, 35, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, each received life in prison without possibility of parole plus 20 years in Georgia state court on Jan. 7. A third defendant, William "Roddie" Bryan, received a slightly lesser sentence, life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

The federal hate crime charges include interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. Both McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

RELATED Attorneys seek broader jury pool for hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

Wood said she turned down the deal because said it would have locked her into a specific sentence. Under the terms of the deal, the federal sentence was to run concurrently with the state sentence and the McMichaels would be allowed to serve the first 30 years in "a preferred Federal prison."

"I am not comfortable with accepting the terms of the plea agreement," Wood said.

Consideration of Gregory McMichael's similar plea deal was yet to be addressed by Wood.

RELATED Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Earlier in the hearing, members of Arbery's family passionately spoke against the proposed plea deal, especially its provision allowing the McMichaels to serve time in a federal rather than state prison.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, asked the judge "on behalf of his family, on the behalf of his memory, and on behalf of fairness that you do not accept this plea."

"For once, listen to me," she pleaded. "It is not right. It is not just. It is wrong. Please listen to me," she said, adding, "The state of Georgia already gave these men exactly what they deserve."