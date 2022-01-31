Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 31, 2022 / 5:11 PM

Federal judge rejects hate crime plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery's killer

By Don Jacobson
Federal judge rejects hate crime plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery's killer
Ahmaud Arbery's parents Marcus Arbery Sr. (L) and Wanda Cooper are shown outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on June 4, 2020. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected a plea deal reached between prosecutors and Travis McMichael, a Georgia man convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood turned down a prospective deal for McMichael, reached over the objections of Arbery's family, under which a federal hate crimes trial would have been avoided, ABC News and Cox Media Group reported.

Advertisement

Following Wood's ruling in a Brunswick, Ga., courtroom, the hearing was recessed to allow McMichael's attorneys to confer on whether to proceed with a trial or plead guilty to charges that his slaying of Arbery was racially motivated.

Under the proposed deal, McMichael was to serve a 30-year sentence in federal penitentiary before serving the remainder of a life sentence in a Georgia state facility.

RELATED 3 men sentenced to life in prison for slaying of Ahmaud Arbery

Arbery's family, however, strenuously objected to those terms, saying they were reached without any consultation with them.

Travis McMichael, 35, and his father, Gregory McMichael, 66, each received life in prison without possibility of parole plus 20 years in Georgia state court on Jan. 7. A third defendant, William "Roddie" Bryan, received a slightly lesser sentence, life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

The federal hate crime charges include interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. Both McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

RELATED Attorneys seek broader jury pool for hate crimes trial over Arbery killing

Wood said she turned down the deal because said it would have locked her into a specific sentence. Under the terms of the deal, the federal sentence was to run concurrently with the state sentence and the McMichaels would be allowed to serve the first 30 years in "a preferred Federal prison."

"I am not comfortable with accepting the terms of the plea agreement," Wood said.

Consideration of Gregory McMichael's similar plea deal was yet to be addressed by Wood.

RELATED Georgia jury finds 3 men guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Earlier in the hearing, members of Arbery's family passionately spoke against the proposed plea deal, especially its provision allowing the McMichaels to serve time in a federal rather than state prison.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, asked the judge "on behalf of his family, on the behalf of his memory, and on behalf of fairness that you do not accept this plea."

"For once, listen to me," she pleaded. "It is not right. It is not just. It is wrong. Please listen to me," she said, adding, "The state of Georgia already gave these men exactly what they deserve."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

S&P, Nasdaq post worst month since March 2020 despite Monday rally
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
S&P, Nasdaq post worst month since March 2020 despite Monday rally
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite posted their worst month since 2020 as they ended January with losses despite a rally to end the month on Monday.
Poll: 84% of app developers support antitrust bill to limit Apple, Google
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Poll: 84% of app developers support antitrust bill to limit Apple, Google
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Eighty-four percent of app developers back a bipartisan Senate bill that would block Apple and Google from favoring their own in-house apps, according to a consulting firm's new poll.
White House offers states more than $1B to cap methane-producing wells
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House offers states more than $1B to cap methane-producing wells
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Monday announced a series of measures aimed at reducing methane emissions, including more than $1 billion in state grants to clean up orphaned oil and gas wells.
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Beachfront home left teetering in wake of historic winter storm
A winter storm that slammed areas from the mid-Atlantic to Maine over the weekend with heavy snow and hurricane-force winds, left a beachfront home in Cape Cod, Mass., on the precipice of destruction.
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Novavax seeks FDA emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Novavax asked the Food and Drug Administration on Monday to grant an emergency use authorization for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine.
ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ExxonMobil to move headquarters to Houston by 2023
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil will move its headquarters to its campus north of Houston by 2023 as the company works to restructure its operations.
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Domino's to tip carryout customers $3
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Domino's will start Monday tipping carryout customers $3 as a credit to use on their next carryout order amid a shortage of delivery drivers.
Sony acquires 'Halo' and 'Destiny' maker Bungie in $3.6B deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sony acquires 'Halo' and 'Destiny' maker Bungie in $3.6B deal
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Technology and media giant Sony announced Monday it has acquired pioneering video game developer Bungie in a $3.6 billion deal as a rapid consolidation in the industry continues.
Vice President Kamala Harris urges governors to protect voting rights
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris urges governors to protect voting rights
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris urged a group of 30 governors Monday to protect American voting rights, at a time when the issue has garnered national attention.
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atlanta prosecutor asks FBI for security after Trump's remarks at Texas rally
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Atlanta's top prosecutor who's probing possible election interference by former President Donald Trump in Georgia says she's requested enhanced security from the FBI after remarks Trump made at a rally over the weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Off-duty Washington police officer shot, killed by police during manhunt
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
Groundhog Day storm to spread snow, ice across 2,000-mile swath of U.S.
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
COVID cases declining from Omicron peaks, as U.S. draws closer to 900,000 deaths
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
Canada's Justin Trudeau gets COVID-19, as vaccine mandate protests go on
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
U.S., Russia clash at U.N. Security Council over Ukraine; Moscow says U.S. 'provoking' crisis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement