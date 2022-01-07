Trending
Jan. 7, 2022 / 2:08 PM

3 men convicted in death of Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing

By Clyde Hughes
Ahmaud Arbery's parents Marcus Arbery Sr. (L) and Wanda Cooper, pictured in June outside the courthouse after a hearing for the three white men now-convicted in the shooting death of unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, asked during a sentencing hearing for the three men to receive life in prison with no chance of parole. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Three Georgia men convicted in the 2020 death of Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced Friday and could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Travis McMichael, 35, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and friend William "Roddie" Bryan, were convicted in the death that sparked racial justice marches around the country. Arbery was Black and the defendants are White.

Travis McMichael, who fired the shots that killed Arbery in Brunswick, Ga., claimed self-defense while all three said they were trying to execute a citizen's arrest. They suspected Arbery of being involved in local break-ins.

Attorneys for the McMichaels asked for them to be sentenced with an opportunity for parole, saying not having that chance is often reserved for the "worst of the worst."

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and other family members asked the judge to sentence the McMichaels and Bryan to life without parole, saying they will forever be without him and their sentence should match that crime.

Prosecutors said Arbery was unarmed and the men had no proof of Arbery's involvement other than he was Black and running through their neighborhood.

Prosecutors said they will seek life without parole. If Judge Timothy Walmsley permits parole, Georgia law would prevent him from setting it any sooner than 30 years.

After the men were convicted in November, Walmsley gave attorneys time to "put together whatever evidence may be shown in aggravation from the state or mitigation from the defense," according to CNN. All three said they plan to appeal.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery's mother, is expected to give a statement, her lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, said.

The defendants also face federal hate crime charges, including interference with rights and attempted kidnapping. Both McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

